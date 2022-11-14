Charlott Rose Dady, 87 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Charlott was born on December 12, 1934 in Braxton County, West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Ernie and Martha (Lawson) Butcher. She was a loving wife and mother to her five children, a former member of the Keeners Ridge Community Church in Duck, West Virginia. Charlott enjoyed quilting and crocheting all of the time and she was a member of the Purple Heart Women.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO