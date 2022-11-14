Read full article on original website
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
Firefighters respond to trailer fire in Washington County, Ohio
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on the 43 hundred block of State Route 555 in Little Hocking. According to the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Chevalier, one person was burned and transported to the hospital. One pet was found dead. According to...
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
Margaret L. Wilson
Margaret L. Wilson, 87 of Zanesville, died peacefully on November 16, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on September 21, 1935, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Caroll G. Angles and Mary E. (Clark) Angles. Margaret was a member of South Zanesville Church of the Nazarene. She worked at United Technology for 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her husband, Neil.
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
Shirley Ann Dixon
Shirley Ann Dixon, 88 of New Lexington died at 7:40 P.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the New Lexington Healthcare and Rehab. She was born April 17, 1934 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Arthur “Art” R. Neal and Myrtle F. Franklin Neal. Shirley was a homemaker and...
Charlott Rose Dady
Charlott Rose Dady, 87 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at her residence on November 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Charlott was born on December 12, 1934 in Braxton County, West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Ernie and Martha (Lawson) Butcher. She was a loving wife and mother to her five children, a former member of the Keeners Ridge Community Church in Duck, West Virginia. Charlott enjoyed quilting and crocheting all of the time and she was a member of the Purple Heart Women.
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
Fake FBI agent calls, stolen narcotics reported
Athens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Stone Road in Athens on a complaint of a suspicious person. While patrolling the area, officers made contact with a man matching the description. Deputies informed the man to stay off property that belongs to people he doesn’t know. No further action was taken.
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
Race For Grace Registration Still Open
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Eastside Community Ministry, along with Grace Church and Rotary Club Zanesville want you to get your tailfeathers moving this Thanksgiving and join them for the annual Race For Grace. Back in person for the first time since the COVID pandemic, walkers and runners of all ages...
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
Police chase starts in Washington County and ends in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 says there was a police chase that started in Washington County and ended in front of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center on Garfield Avenue in Parkersburg. The chase ended around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says the Washington County...
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
Becky R. Ellis
Becky Renee Ellis, 62, of Zanesville passed at 12:10 P.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on Saturday, July 23, 1960 in Beverly, Ohio the daughter of Everett Clinton Ellis and Janice Louise Click Ellis. Becky graduated in 1978 from Philo High School....
