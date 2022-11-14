Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Kari Lake: Election denier calls Arizona loss ‘unforgivable’ as she still refuses to concede race
Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she called her election loss...
WVNS
Senator Warner’s statement on Trump and the presidential election
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Mark Warner held a press conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, where he talked about different topics and current events. Warner discussed an array of different topics, which included the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead. He provided an update on the current state […]
COP27: EU proposes international fund to help poor countries deal with climate disasters
The European Union has proposed a fund that would provide millions of dollars in financial aid to help the world's poorest countries deal with the impacts of climate change.
Colorado election results: Boebert race likely heading to recount
Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leads her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just 551 votes, within the margin for an automatic recount.
McDonald’s left Russia over the Ukraine war. Here’s how it could really punish Putin
The deadliest weapon in our arsenal is the standard American diet, an ultra-processed, nutrient-poor concoction of excess sodium and sugar. | Opinion
Swedish prosecutor confirms Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
The blasts which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea in September were acts of sabotage, Swedish officials confirmed Friday. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
North Korea test launches ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in US
North Korea test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and with a range that could strike anywhere on the U.S.'s mainland.
Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party
JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Twenty-one victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party were members of the same family, two of their relatives said Friday. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night’s blaze in a three-story residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp was apparently fueled by stored gasoline. They said it was not clear how the gasoline ignited, and that an investigation is underway. It was one of the deadliest incidents in Gaza in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The blaze destroyed the top-floor apartment in the building, home to the Abu Raya family.
