The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Bills take over Lions den by moving Browns game to Ford Field
Due to heavy snow in Buffalo, the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. This week, there were weather forecasts that predicted that Buffalo would be hit by a huge lake-effect snow event, bringing anywhere between three and six feet of snow to the area. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16. the game was still planned to go on as scheduled at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. There is now an update on the status of the game.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin subtly trolled Eagles’ Nick Sirianni after upset win
The Washington Commanders’ Monday night clash against the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles had the makings of a blowout. But Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin, Darrick Forrest, Joey Slye and countless other contributors didn’t allow Nick Sirianni’s side to pile on after the Eagles jumped out to an early lead.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Detroit Pistons: Pros and cons of this 3-way trade with Bucks and Suns
We are only 15 games into the season but things are looking grim for the Detroit Pistons. They have only won three games, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both hurt, and they are hitting the road for a six-game trip that starts with a back-to-back. Things might be ugly...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
3 former Braves who could come back this offseason
The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
KC Chiefs: It appears the Clyde Edwards-Helaire experiment is over
CEH entered the season as the team’s No. 1 running back with Jerick McKinnon being second and exciting rookie Isiah Pacheco being a wildcard of sorts. After a long time of trying many different running back rotations and experimenting with different roles for each running back in the stable of K.C. Chiefs running backs, it appears the team has finally made a permanent decision on what to do with one of their backs.
MLB insider believes resurgent favorite could return to Cardinals
An MLB insider thinks the Cardinals can reunite with another fan favorite who is having a resurgence at the plate. According to The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Matt Carpenter reuniting with the St. Louis Cardinals could be a possibility. Rosenthal noted it was his speculation and not based...
Here’s the team that wants to give Carlos Correa all the Dior he can buy
This team is expected to make the richest offer in their history to sign free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Last offseason, the Minnesota Twins made the move to sign former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract, with an opt-out clause that could be exercised after each of the first two seasons. Correa shined in his first year in Minnesota, and exercised his opt-out. Prior to making that announcement, Correa expressed his desire to remain in Minnesota, but utilized a “shopping at the Dior store” analogy to say that they would need to pay him if they really want him.
