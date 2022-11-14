ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bills take over Lions den by moving Browns game to Ford Field

Due to heavy snow in Buffalo, the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. This week, there were weather forecasts that predicted that Buffalo would be hit by a huge lake-effect snow event, bringing anywhere between three and six feet of snow to the area. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16. the game was still planned to go on as scheduled at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. There is now an update on the status of the game.
DETROIT, MI
3 former Braves who could come back this offseason

The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
ATLANTA, GA
KC Chiefs: It appears the Clyde Edwards-Helaire experiment is over

CEH entered the season as the team’s No. 1 running back with Jerick McKinnon being second and exciting rookie Isiah Pacheco being a wildcard of sorts. After a long time of trying many different running back rotations and experimenting with different roles for each running back in the stable of K.C. Chiefs running backs, it appears the team has finally made a permanent decision on what to do with one of their backs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Here’s the team that wants to give Carlos Correa all the Dior he can buy

This team is expected to make the richest offer in their history to sign free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Last offseason, the Minnesota Twins made the move to sign former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract, with an opt-out clause that could be exercised after each of the first two seasons. Correa shined in his first year in Minnesota, and exercised his opt-out. Prior to making that announcement, Correa expressed his desire to remain in Minnesota, but utilized a “shopping at the Dior store” analogy to say that they would need to pay him if they really want him.
