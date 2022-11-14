Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
Apartment fire in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a two-story apartment building fire. The apartment complex is located on Candelaria Road Northeast. The fire began around 9:20 p.m. at The Grove at Tramway apartment complex. AFR have not released any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Information...
Motorcycle and bicycle crash left one dead in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and motorcyclist. Officers in the Northeast command responded. One person involved has died from their injuries, another person was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to APD. The...
Taxpayers have paid nearly $1 million for United to play in Isotopes Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A year ago, the city asked voters to approve a bond to use taxpayer money to build a soccer stadium for New Mexico United. Voters overwhelmingly said no. But there is something taxpayers have been paying ever since the United started playing games in 2019 at the city-owned Isotopes Park.
Santa Fe police investigate shooting of man found in road
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police officers were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. Monday to the area of Camino Capitan and Galisteo Road, where they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot lying in the roadway on the 2300 block of Camino Capitan. Police said the victim, who...
Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits New Mexico, discusses roadway safety and infrastructure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a special trip to New Mexico to discuss roadway safety and infrastructure improvements. On Wednesday, his first stop was at the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in northwest Albuquerque. The leader met with local groups and state agencies, like the New Mexico Department of Transportation, to speak about issues affecting drivers.
'Why would they even say something like this?': APS parent threatened with visit from CYFD
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Respiratory illnesses are continuing to surge among children throughout New Mexico. It's a trend many parents are worried about, especially when it comes to time away from the classroom. "Flu is surging. RSV is surging. Mono is surging, COVID-19 now, and we're just doing our best...
Turquoise Trail Charter School using Yondr phone locking pouches to help kids thrive in the classroom
SANTA FE, N.M. — Turquoise Trail Charter School is the first school in New Mexico using new technology to get kids off their phones. “Over the last three years, we've had students in the lockdown really dependent on their computers on their devices,” said Christopher Eide Azevedo, Head Administrator at Turquoise School.
Albuquerque SWAT arrest murder suspect and repeat felon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The auto theft unit for Albuquerque Police Department arrested a pair facing felony charges after activating its SWAT team lateThursday night. 33-year-old Christopher Campos was wanted on five felony warrants, including stealing vehicles. Thursday, Campos was located by APD detectives inside a Black GTR. Along with...
One person dead after shooting by state police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating after officers of their own department shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque. The incident began on Wednesday night as a traffic stop near Montgomery Boulevard and Louisiana Boulevard. When the state police officer contacted the driver during the...
New APS board policy sparks community outrage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at an APS school board meeting to address concerns with the KB1 policy Wednesday. The policy focuses on parental rights and responsibilities. Some believe the proposed new board policy will impact the confidentiality of students. "I believe this policy will be...
