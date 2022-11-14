ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

Antonio Brown Shares Alleged Text From Tom Brady After Trolling NFL Star Over Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Antonio Brown leaked a private text message that Tom Brady allegedly sent him last year, making headlines once again weeks after posting a doctored photo of himself embracing the legendary quarterback's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.RadarOnline.com has discovered the supposed text was sent from Brady in May 2021, telling Brown to shape up.Brown, who's now a free agent, posted the message via his Snapchat on Tuesday, showing Brady expressing his concerns in what many are praising as a move of a good friend. "You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy