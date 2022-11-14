Read full article on original website
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries
Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Anne Heche estate sued by woman whose home was destroyed in fatal car crash
Anne Heche’s estate has been sued by the woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the car crash that ended the actor’s life. Heche, 53, died on Aug. 14 after being removed from life support nine days after she crashed her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishele’s Mar Vista home, sparking a fire.
Rod Stewart's 42-Year-Old Son Sean Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By Truck At Red Light
Rod Stewart’s son was rushed to the hospital after a truck reportedly hit him while he was stopped at a red light, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scary incident happened on Monday, resulting in Sean Stewart, 42, being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.According to Sean’s Instagram, he was forced to wear a face mask and a neck brace as a result of the accident.“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on his Instagram Story. “Hard out here on these streets.”Sean has not yet shared any further details regarding where the accident...
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
Construction worker, 34, dies in death plunge from bridge into traffic as horror details of the freak accident emerge
A CONSTRUCTION worker plunged to his death after falling from a bridge into oncoming traffic. Jeremy Rozan, 34, was thrown into the left-hand lane after falling through a bridge that spans a major expressway in Queens, New York, on Tuesday. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said he was hit...
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'
The comedian is recovering at the Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire left him with “significant” burns on his face, chest and hand Jay Leno is recovering from surgery due to second- and third-degree burns after a gasoline fire this past weekend, according to his doctor. Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, is treating the former Tonight Show host, 72, and revealed during a press conference Wednesday that Leno's injuries are serious, but he is in good condition. On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine...
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash
The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
2 dead in horrendous multi-car crash in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY -- El Camino Real in Redwood City was shut down late Friday evening due to a fatal collision between two vehicles.A Redwood City police spokesperson said late Friday night that two people died in the collision, which occurred in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue.Police said the collision occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m. Friday.Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on the west sidewalk of El Camino Real with major damage and one vehicle on fire.A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection.Officers utilized fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles to put out the fire. One 17-year-old juvenile driver was located inside this vehicle along with two passengers. The driver and both passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located the other vehicle with two adults -- the driver and the front passenger -- trapped inside. Both were later confirmed deceased.Police reported on Saturday at around 5:15 a.m. the roadway had reopened.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redwood City police department's Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
'Traumatized' Homeowner Sues Anne Heche's Estate For $2 Million After Late Actress' Fatal Car Crash Wrecked Her Home
Anne Heche's estate has been sued for $2 million by the woman whose home the late actress fatally crashed into and ignited into flames.On Wednesday, November 9, Lynn Mishele filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with claims the 53-year-old nearly killed her, her two dogs and her tortoise in the last waking moments before Heche's tragic death.On Friday, August 5, the Six Days, Seven Nights star “barreled through the front of [Mishele's] house and deep into its interior” before the car came “to a halt just feet away” from Mishele and her pets, according to court documents obtained by a...
Takeoff Dead, Quavo to Blame? Video Shows Heated Altercation Before Shooting
The world of hip-hop is devastated after Takeoff was shot dead in the early morning of November 1 in Houston, Texas. Recently a video emerged where he can be seen having an argument with another group; could he be the reason for his passing?. According to TMZ, Quavo was arguing...
