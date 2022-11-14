Read full article on original website
College Football Bowl Projections: Week 12
The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: Week 12. Bahamas BowlUTSA RoadrunnersToledo RocketsDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlFlorida Atlantic OwlsSan Jose State SpartansDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlNotre Dame Fighting IrishTulane Green WaveDecember 1711:00ACC/ND/American. New...
Cincinnati starts hot, cruises to victory against Eastern Kentucky
It was much smoother sailing for the Cincinnati men’s basketball team in their win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. Despite seeing their lead cut to six late in the second half, Cincinnati pulled away rather easily to seal the win. The Bearcats defeated the visiting Colonels by a final score of 87-69. The team was once again led by the terrific play of graduate student David DeJulius.
No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner Commits to Kentucky Over Louisville
DJ Wagner, the No. 1-ranked high school player in the class of 2023, has committed to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Wagner chose Kentucky over rival Louisville. He has officially signed his letter of intent as well. After his commitment to Kentucky, the Wildcats now have the clear No....
Bears Place Khalil Herbert on IR
The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert on IR. This means that Herbert will miss at least four weeks. Their bye week comes in Week 14, meaning he might only miss three games, but could possibly stay on injured reserve for longer. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news...
OWL Offseason Headlines Recap – Week of 11/7
The OWL offseason can be a wild place with news and updates coming in from all sides. Teams are looking to make their moves early so they have a chance to grab the next big free agent. Because of all the chatter and noise that surrounds the offeason, information can get lost in the shuffle. To combat the chaos and to help out fans figure out what’s going on with their team, TGH would like to introduce this new weekly segment, OWL Offseason Headlines. This weekly column will run down the biggest news from the previous week to ensure people are caught up with the latest in OWL.
Jensen to Sign with Dignitas According to Reports
After helping Cloud9 win an LCS Championship in the summer, Jensen will be taking his talents to Dignitas according to reports from LEC Wooloo. This is one of the first major moves to be made this offseason and one that will surely surprise a lot of fans. Here is the latest on Jensen going to Dignitas and what this means for both the player and the team.
