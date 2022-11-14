ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Democrat and Chronicle

Josh Allen needs to clean it up in a hurry

ORCHARD PARK - There has been a school of thought this week that Josh Allen’s struggles over the past 2 ½ games have as much to do with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s play calling as it does Allen. Sorry, but I’m not down with that. What has happened since the second half of the...
ORCHARD PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy