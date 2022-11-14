Read full article on original website
Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Glen Burnie, say police
Anne Arundel County Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning stabbing in Glen Burnie. Police arrested 32-year-old Swayne Jay Powers, Jr. of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called to a home in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rawlings, who had been stabbed, according to police. Police say Rawlings was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Suspect Loose After Shooting Knife-Wielding Man At Maryland Sports Bar
Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting after an altercation at a bar that occurred in Glen Burnie, authorities say. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, just before midnight, officers responded for a report of a fight at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill located at 105 Chesapeake Center Court in, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
25-year-old man killed in Southwest Baltimore stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Baltimore Wednesday night. Police say at approximately 9:03PM, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, for a report of a stabbing. Once at the scene, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from...
Baltimore Man Charged After Shooting Woman In Face, Seriously Injuring Man
Police have arrested a Baltimore man after a double shooting that left a man and a woman injured earlier this month, authorities say. Michael Harris, 34, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man following a dispute in the 3200 block of East Madison Street on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.
Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A fight inside Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Glen Burnie ended with one person shot. According to police, last night, just before midnight, an altercation took place inside the bar between two patrons. During the fight, one of the men produced a folding knife and held it by his side. “A witness separated the patrons, allowing one of them (the shooting suspect) to exit the bar. As the witness attempted to escort the shooting victim from the bar, the shooting suspect returned to the entrance of the bar with a black handgun and continued to The post Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Help police ID pair of suspects seen on video attacking, robbing woman
Baltimore Police need help identifying a pair of suspects seen on video assaulting and robbing a woman. In the video, a man and woman are walking together along the 100 block of E. Mount Royal Avenue.
Mysterious bullet strikes 9-year-old through door
A 9-year-old boy survived after a bullet sailed into his home and struck him over the weekend, according to police in Maryland. Authorities are looking into what caused the mystery gunshot.
Maryland Road-Rage Suspect Wanted After Tailgating, Cutting Victim With Knife
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a knife during a road rage incident in Edgewater, authorities say. The incident happened in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.
Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)
Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Man killed in parking lot of diner 1 block from Johns Hopkins Hospital, say police
Baltimore City Police are investigating the killing of a man in the parking lot of a diner one block from Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to police. Just before 4:45 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of Dino's Restaurant for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, police...
'He didn't deserve this': Family of man found burned to death in East Baltimore pleads for answers
BALTIMORE - WJZ spoke exclusively to the family of a man whose body was found burned in East Baltimore last month. They need your help finding his killer.The family of Bernard Stein lll has many unanswered questions following his murder."I didn't get to say goodbye," Stein's mother Ann Leigh said. "I didn't get to see him. I didn't get to hold his hand. I just want to know why and who did this."The family is in tremendous grief."I feel like I'm living in some sort of weird movie, like I just want to wake up," Stein's sister Trish Rush said.Stein's body...
How BPD tracked down 13-year-old Kelsey Washington's alleged killer
We're learning more about how police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a 13-year-old Baltimore girl.
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
