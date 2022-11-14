ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Glen Burnie, say police

Anne Arundel County Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning stabbing in Glen Burnie. Police arrested 32-year-old Swayne Jay Powers, Jr. of Glen Burnie. Police say they were called to a home in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rawlings, who had been stabbed, according to police. Police say Rawlings was taken to a hospital, where he died.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
wnav.com

foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old man killed in Southwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Baltimore Wednesday night. Police say at approximately 9:03PM, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, for a report of a stabbing. Once at the scene, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A fight inside Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Glen Burnie ended with one person shot. According to police, last night, just before midnight, an altercation took place inside the bar between two patrons. During the fight, one of the men produced a folding knife and held it by his side. “A witness separated the patrons, allowing one of them (the shooting suspect) to exit the bar. As the witness attempted to escort the shooting victim from the bar, the shooting suspect returned to the entrance of the bar with a black handgun and continued to The post Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

'He didn't deserve this': Family of man found burned to death in East Baltimore pleads for answers

BALTIMORE - WJZ spoke exclusively to the family of a man whose body was found burned in East Baltimore last month. They need your help finding his killer.The family of Bernard Stein lll has many unanswered questions following his murder."I didn't get to say goodbye," Stein's mother Ann Leigh said. "I didn't get to see him. I didn't get to hold his hand. I just want to know why and who did this."The family is in tremendous grief."I feel like I'm living in some sort of weird movie, like I just want to wake up," Stein's sister Trish Rush said.Stein's body...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

