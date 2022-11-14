Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 32-year-old man named Swaye Jay Powers Junior and charged him with homicide in the death of Vincent Eugen Rawlings the third. Both are from Glen Burnie. The incident reportedly occurred at 4:30 on Thursday morning (this morning) in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie. The younger man succumbed to stab wounds at an area hospital. Detectives believe that the stabbing stemmed from an earlier incident. Even though an arrest has been made detectives still are looking for more information and are asking for tips to be called in to (410) 222-4700.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO