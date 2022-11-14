ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU announces ticket prices for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is scheduled to play just six home games next season -- compared to eight this year -- and on Thursday, the university announced ticket prices for each contest. Below is the schedule of home games, with ticket prices for each zone. + Sept....
4 Buckeyes score in double figures in 86-56 win over Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 8 Ohio State had four players score in double figures in an 86-56 win over the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) Thursday night in Athens. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 1-0 in the opening seconds of the game but never trailed after Jacy Sheldon made a layup 1:10 into the game.
Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, Jacy Sheldon named to Wooden Award watch list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon have been named to the John Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. The list was chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts and is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball.
Antisemitic, racist graffiti found in building on Ohio State's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State administrators said, "there is no room for hate in our home" after antisemitic and racist graffiti was found in a building on campus. The graffiti was found in a stairwell in Hitchcock Hall, according to an Ohio State University Police report. According to...
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
How to make homemade guacamole with Yabo's Tacos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — November 14 is National Spicy Guacamole Day and to celebrate, Yabo's Tacos shows Good Day Columbus how to make the dip from scratch. Yabo's Tacos has locations in Hilliard, Westerville and Powell. To learn more about the restaurant click here.
1 dead in Pickaway County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — U.S. 23 in Pickaway County has reopened following a deadly crash early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened along U.S. 23 at State Route 762 around 12:30 a.m. Both directions on U.S. 23 were closed for several hours. Officials said one person died in the...
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
