WSYX ABC6
The Noise: Ohio State unveils hype video ahead of road matchup with Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time in the regular season when they take on Maryland in College Park Saturday. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XI the noise. "The outside noise, we're not...
WSYX ABC6
OSU announces ticket prices for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is scheduled to play just six home games next season -- compared to eight this year -- and on Thursday, the university announced ticket prices for each contest. Below is the schedule of home games, with ticket prices for each zone. + Sept....
WSYX ABC6
4 Buckeyes score in double figures in 86-56 win over Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 8 Ohio State had four players score in double figures in an 86-56 win over the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) Thursday night in Athens. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 1-0 in the opening seconds of the game but never trailed after Jacy Sheldon made a layup 1:10 into the game.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State men's soccer advances in NCAA Tournament with 3-0 win over Wake Forest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2015, the Ohio State men's soccer team (11-3-5) advanced Thursday night with a 3-0 win over Wake Forest (14-6). The Buckeyes started out quick, scoring on a Nathan Demian header less than a minute into the game. Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
As injuries mount, Ryan Day grateful for team depth ahead of Maryland game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Eleven days before the Michigan game, Coach Ryan Day addressed a wide range of topics at his weekly media availability, but on more than one occasion brought the conversation back to this week's game at Maryland. He began the news conference by expressing his condolences...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, Jacy Sheldon named to Wooden Award watch list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon have been named to the John Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. The list was chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts and is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball.
WSYX ABC6
Antisemitic, racist graffiti found in building on Ohio State's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State administrators said, "there is no room for hate in our home" after antisemitic and racist graffiti was found in a building on campus. The graffiti was found in a stairwell in Hitchcock Hall, according to an Ohio State University Police report. According to...
WSYX ABC6
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
WSYX ABC6
How to make homemade guacamole with Yabo's Tacos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — November 14 is National Spicy Guacamole Day and to celebrate, Yabo's Tacos shows Good Day Columbus how to make the dip from scratch. Yabo's Tacos has locations in Hilliard, Westerville and Powell. To learn more about the restaurant click here.
WSYX ABC6
1 dead in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — U.S. 23 in Pickaway County has reopened following a deadly crash early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened along U.S. 23 at State Route 762 around 12:30 a.m. Both directions on U.S. 23 were closed for several hours. Officials said one person died in the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
WSYX ABC6
Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6 is On Your Side is showing the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated. Our team followed a woman released from prison, to show what it looks like when starting life over and experiencing freedom for the first time in years. In two parts,...
WSYX ABC6
New busing schedule will change start, end times for 7 Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg City Schools announced it's adding a fifth busing tier to its schedule following winter break, which will allow students to be in the classroom five days a week. However, the new tier will require changes in the start and ends times for seven schools...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
WSYX ABC6
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
WSYX ABC6
Police use pepper spray after fight breaks out at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police used pepper spray at Groveport Madison High School after a fight broke out Tuesday following a verbal dispute. In a letter sent to parents, Groveport Madison Principal Duane Bland said the incident started shortly after students returned from a school trip to the Trades Expo.
WSYX ABC6
20-year-old Columbus man charged with murder in deadly 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting in southeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to Columbus police. Police said Isaiah E. Hall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Steven K. Simpson II, 43. Simpson II was shot and killed on...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio could get $114 million in settlement with Walmart following opioid crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 15 of his peers are working on a potential settlement with Walmart that could require the retail giant to pay $3.1 billion for its "failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide." According...
WSYX ABC6
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
