Pennsylvania State

New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
CASA holds rally to make sure every vote is counted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The organization CASA rallied Wednesday to make sure every vote is counted. There are two main purposes of the rally. First, CASA says there were many first-time new citizen voters in this election, so they want to make sure every vote that has been cast is counted in Pennsylvania.
