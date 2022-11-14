Read full article on original website
New 'Don't Gamble with Kids' campaign takes aim at growing problem at PA casinos
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The number of kids being left in cars outside of Pennsylvania casinos has nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows since the start of 2022, there has been 269 incidents involving 441 minors, with 68 under the age of six, left unattended in the car while their caregiver was gambling inside a Pennsylvania casino. That’s up from last year’s 279 minors left in cars outside casinos across the state.
Gov. Tom Wolf, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro highlight transition of power
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Changes in Harrisburg are on the horizon. On Wednesday, the transition of power began at all levels of the State Government, including at the top, with the Governor. Governor Tom Wolf began the process of handing over the reigns to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, saying...
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
PA Secretary of Ag highlights the importance of shopping local for holiday meals
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Shopping local for the holidays doesn't include just gifts. You can also support small businesses by stacking your Thanksgiving table with local food. On Thursday, the Secretary of Agriculture celebrated shopping local at the York Central Market, highlighting the importance of enjoying a locally...
Resources highlighted for grandparents who raise their grandchildren by Wolf Admin.
PENNSYLVANIA — On November 16, the Pennsylvania Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Program, Human Services, and Aging all joined together to highlight resources available to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Additionally, they talked about the need for more support for grandparents due to the current overdose crisis. “We know...
CASA holds rally to make sure every vote is counted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The organization CASA rallied Wednesday to make sure every vote is counted. There are two main purposes of the rally. First, CASA says there were many first-time new citizen voters in this election, so they want to make sure every vote that has been cast is counted in Pennsylvania.
PA House Judiciary Committee votes to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — On November 11, the vote to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was sent to the state House following the vote by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee which passed articles of the impeachment. Elizabeth Randol, legislative director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania gave...
Ward makes history as first female President Pro Tempore of PA State Senate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After a host of retirements and reelections, the political makeup of the General Assembly will look much different. There will be some new faces in leadership roles as Kim Ward has been appointed President Pro Tempore of the PA State Senate. Ward is making...
New details on June crash involving two students, one grad of Conestoga Valley
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department has completed their investigation of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:13 am on June 25th in the 500 block of Willow Road. The crash involved two students of Conestoga Valley High School as well...
