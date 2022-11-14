ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Algonac seeks $1 million grant for new pool

Officials in Algonac moved closer to seeing plans for a new city pool taking shape as they formally adopted a resolution to seek a $1 million grant for the project. A Nov. 15 meeting had the council unanimously approving the submission of a grant application to the Michigan DNR through there SPARK Grant program for the swimming pool at Lions Field.
ALGONAC, MI
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marysville mayor sworn in; new council member sought, letter of interest due Nov. 28

The city of Marysville swore in its newly mayor and city council members on Nov. 14, its first regular meeting since the election. “We’re going to start with me, at the podium,” said new Mayor Kathy Hayman to laughter, as heard on the recording of the meeting posted on the city’s website. Hayman handily defeated incumbent Wayne Pyden on Nov. 8.
MARYSVILLE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

McKenzie Health System Auxiliary to host 75% off “Pre-Black Friday” sale in McKenzie Gift Shop

By Gloria Jerome, MHS Marketing, Communications, and Foundation Director. Even better than Black Friday, the upcoming “Pre-Black Friday” sale in the McKenzie Gift Shop will feature 75% off everything (excluding food). Hosted by the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, the special sale will take place Wednesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SANDUSKY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City

Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
MARINE CITY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Councilman Rocky Gillis is new mayor in Algonac

An organizational meeting of the Algonac City Council on Nov. 14 included welcoming newly elected members and voting for a new mayor and mayor pro tem. The Nov. 8 general election saw incumbent Councilman Rocky Gillis, 43, reelected to a four-year term picking up the most votes followed by newcomers Dawn Davey, 60, and Ed Carter, 63.
ALGONAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron to remove all parking meters

Try Port Huron. The city is on the verge of being parking meter free. City Manager James Freed said he ordered city workers to move the last couple hundred of the city’s parking meters beginning Nov. 7. The reason? Parking meters are a money-losing venture. “As part of our...
PORT HURON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy