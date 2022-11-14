Read full article on original website
Algonac seeks $1 million grant for new pool
Officials in Algonac moved closer to seeing plans for a new city pool taking shape as they formally adopted a resolution to seek a $1 million grant for the project. A Nov. 15 meeting had the council unanimously approving the submission of a grant application to the Michigan DNR through there SPARK Grant program for the swimming pool at Lions Field.
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
Marysville mayor sworn in; new council member sought, letter of interest due Nov. 28
The city of Marysville swore in its newly mayor and city council members on Nov. 14, its first regular meeting since the election. “We’re going to start with me, at the podium,” said new Mayor Kathy Hayman to laughter, as heard on the recording of the meeting posted on the city’s website. Hayman handily defeated incumbent Wayne Pyden on Nov. 8.
The Oakland Press
Attorney General Nessel re-issues video warning of consequences of school threats
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is re-issuing her video that explains the consequences of making threats against schools, following a recent increase in incidents in Oakland County and around the state. “A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools,” Nessel said in a statement Thursday,...
McKenzie Health System Auxiliary to host 75% off “Pre-Black Friday” sale in McKenzie Gift Shop
By Gloria Jerome, MHS Marketing, Communications, and Foundation Director. Even better than Black Friday, the upcoming “Pre-Black Friday” sale in the McKenzie Gift Shop will feature 75% off everything (excluding food). Hosted by the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, the special sale will take place Wednesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
Querfeld Funeral Home in Dearborn closes after nearly 100 years in business
A funeral home that served the Dearborn community for nearly 100 years closed its doors last month when the owner retired. Querfeld Funeral Home announced the closure on its website, effective Oct. 22. The website said the closure was "due to the retirement of William N. Querfeld," the home's owner. According to the website,...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
Councilman Rocky Gillis is new mayor in Algonac
An organizational meeting of the Algonac City Council on Nov. 14 included welcoming newly elected members and voting for a new mayor and mayor pro tem. The Nov. 8 general election saw incumbent Councilman Rocky Gillis, 43, reelected to a four-year term picking up the most votes followed by newcomers Dawn Davey, 60, and Ed Carter, 63.
Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit
The chain plans to open more than 50 convenience stores in the market
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
Port Huron to remove all parking meters
Try Port Huron. The city is on the verge of being parking meter free. City Manager James Freed said he ordered city workers to move the last couple hundred of the city’s parking meters beginning Nov. 7. The reason? Parking meters are a money-losing venture. “As part of our...
Michigan pharmacist accused of selling prescription cough syrup to drug dealers
DETROIT – A Michigan pharmacist is facing federal charges for allegedly selling prescription cough syrup to drug dealers, generating millions of dollars in profits for himself, authorities announced. Zaman Alshafey, 35, of Dearborn, was the owner and operator of Med Pro Pharmacy in Livonia. He is accused of misbranding...
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
