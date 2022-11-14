Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Firefighters warn people to be careful cooking on Thanksgiving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plenty of right ways to cook a turkey…and there are plenty of wrong ways, some of which can lead to disaster. The Harrisburg demonstrated that Thursday with a frozen turkey and a deep fryer. This to all to warn the public to...
millersville.edu
Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying
A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
local21news.com
What is a triple dip la nina and what does this mean for winter?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of the first things we consider when putting together our annual winter weather forecast is the Pacific Ocean current, and for the first time this century we will experience a rare triple dip la nina. So what is it, and what does it mean for this upcoming winter? According to meteorologist Steve Travis from the national weather service in state college, a triple dip la nina doesn’t happen very often, “this is pretty rare, we haven’t seen many triple dip la ninas in the last 50 years, I think there have only been two”
local21news.com
Local options for Thanksgiving dinner helping Central PA farmers
Shopping local during the holidays isn’t just for your gifts and supporting small businesses, it also goes for the food on your table this Thanksgiving. “You’re getting the freshest food possible, the healthiest most nutrient dense food,” said Lindsay Hutchinson, owner of People’s Provisions in Perry County.
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
lawnandlandscape.com
Supply chain struggles this winter
It’s all hands on deck getting ready for snow season at Trump Lawn and Land Company in York, Pa. The company’s President, Mike Trump, says they’ll be ready in time for the first major snowfall. “We’re doing the last of our snow prep stuff right now,” he...
local21news.com
Small Business Saturday slated to return to York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Small business Saturday is returning to downtown York. "Downtown, Inc." and elected officials provided a preview of the deals and promotions this year on Thursday. "It's not necessarily about the item or how much it costs it's about whether or not you really thought...
local21news.com
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bajwa Convenience Store, on Brookwood Street in Dauphin County sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off. The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, according to PA lottery. The scratch-off ticket sold belonged to the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$, a $20 ticket...
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
local21news.com
As Christmas approaches, get ready to dig deeper into your pocket when buying a tree
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Strathmeyers have deep roots in the Christmas tree industry. A family tree spanning five generations. “It’s kind of like a family tradition,” Strathmeyer Christmas Trees President Gerry Strathmeyer said. “Keeping that alive and moving has always meant something to me,” his...
Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
Project Share in Carlisle to distribute turkey dinners to 500 households
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project Share in Cumberland County plans to distribute turkeys and turkey dinners to approximately 500 families in need. The organization will provide the supplies so that families can cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5...
WGAL
Salvation Army of Lancaster asks for donations to help its Christmas Assistance program
LANCASTER, Pa. — TheExtraGive – the Susquehanna Valley's largest day of online giving – is Friday. The Salvation Army of Lancaster hopes it receives donations during the give because it says it needs help now. More than 2,000 people applied for the organization's Christmas Assistance program. Officials...
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to Yelp
It's no secret Lancaster's food scene is incredible. Personally, I've found several local spots in the city dishing up authentic meals, Asian cuisine included. Yelp's top 3 list of the best Asian food spots in Lancaster is one I can get behind:
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
