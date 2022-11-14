ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin, authorities told KOIN 6 News.

In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active and no other information would be released immediately.

Clark County man accused of shooting relative during fight
21-year-old Miles Stanton was reported missing from Tualatin in October 2022 (Courtesy: Laura Stanton).

Just three weeks after Miles moved in with a high school friend, members of his family traveled from various places to Oregon to search for him. Miles was reportedly last seen at a 76 gas station off Interstate 5 in Aurora.

“His roommate told us that he just didn’t come home on Thursday and that no one’s been able to get a hold of him — phone calls aren’t going through, text messages, nothing,” Jack Stanton, Miles’ brother said on Oct. 28.

Miles’ mother Laura Stanton told KOIN 6 News that she immediately got on a plane to Portland when she learned of her son’s disappearance. Once she arrived, she said she called police and filed a missing person report.

Laura said they were able to get into her son’s laptop, but no recent emails or texts left any clues. Their only hunch then was that Miles was possibly looking for a new hiking, camping or fly-fishing spot when he disappeared.

“Miles didn’t know anybody here and we don’t know really anybody here, ” said Laura. “He’s a pretty loved kid.”

Comments / 48

Sara Bates
3d ago

That Aurora gas station alone is creepy. The people who hang around it are suspicious AF. I hope they find whoever did this😔

Mary Steffens
3d ago

Just a ReminderDon't feel like you are crazy or stupid if you are occasionally bombarded with suicidal thoughts... It is Satan trying to decommission you so don't let him win... God wants us to have an Abundant Life... Satan wants to take it away... Feel honored if you have Satan that scared of you that he has to send these thoughts to you... There is a Heavenly Warfare going on and we are the targets. There must be an important work for you to do that Satan wants to cut short.ms

Michelle Potter
3d ago

my heart is broken for his mother. I can't even begin to imagine her pain 💔

