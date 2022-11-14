ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSET

Pulaski County High School dismissing early due to water line break

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County High School was dismissed early. The school district said this is because of a water line break. Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. with buses departing the high school shortly after. The early dismissal only impacts students at the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Western Branch ends Eagles' campaign for a second straight year

VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region football playoffs. With the win, Western Branch, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, advances to the semifinals. The loss...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Hokies, Penn State to play Friday after holding on against ODU

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech and Penn State are set to clash in Friday’s first semifinal of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. Both programs remained unbeaten at 4-0 and advanced after withstanding second-half rallies by their opposition on Thursday. GAMEDAY INFORMATION.
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Hokies open Charleston Classic with matchup against Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG – For the first time since claiming the title in 2018, Virginia Tech will return to the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic this weekend. The Hokies will start their run against Old Dominion on Thursday evening. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Thursday, Nov. 17 | 2:00 p.m. ET. TD Arena (Charleston,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
pcpatriot.com

Scheduling changes made to town’s West Main water line project

At an informational meeting held on Tuesday, the Town of Pulaski announced significant scheduling changes to the upcoming water line replacement project on Pulaski’s West Main Street. The start date to begin construction on the water line project has been pushed to Monday December 5. “We got the contractor...
pcpatriot.com

Wildlife Center of Virginia to be release at Claytor Lake State Park on Nov 16

Following four weeks of veterinary care and rehabilitation, this Bald Eagle is ready for life back in the wild. On Wednesday, November 16, the Wildlife Center of Virginia will be releasing an adult Bald Eagle that has been a patient at the Center since mid-October. The eagle will be released at 1:00 p.m. by Center President Ed Clark at Claytor Lake State Park [6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin, VA 24084].
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski residents to get new garbage containers in late December

Residents of the Town of Pulaski will receive their new 95-gallon garbage containers during the last two weeks of December. Town Manager Darlene Burcham told Town Council on Tuesday that during that two-week period in December, residents will also get information on a new weekly garbage pickup schedule along with information on monthly bulk pickups.
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Community Foundation of the NRV awards $208,000 to 71 non-profits

This fall, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) awarded a total of $208,366.99 through its Responsive Grants program to 71 nonprofits serving the New River Valley. This total represents the most the CFNRV has ever given out during its competitive grants process. Since 2002, the foundation has awarded nearly $7 million in grants.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash is on the southbound side at mile marker 132 and has the right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

