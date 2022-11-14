Following four weeks of veterinary care and rehabilitation, this Bald Eagle is ready for life back in the wild. On Wednesday, November 16, the Wildlife Center of Virginia will be releasing an adult Bald Eagle that has been a patient at the Center since mid-October. The eagle will be released at 1:00 p.m. by Center President Ed Clark at Claytor Lake State Park [6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin, VA 24084].

DUBLIN, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO