Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00.
WSET
Pulaski County High School dismissing early due to water line break
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County High School was dismissed early. The school district said this is because of a water line break. Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. with buses departing the high school shortly after. The early dismissal only impacts students at the...
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
Franklin News Post
Western Branch ends Eagles' campaign for a second straight year
VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region football playoffs. With the win, Western Branch, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, advances to the semifinals. The loss...
pcpatriot.com
Hokies, Penn State to play Friday after holding on against ODU
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech and Penn State are set to clash in Friday’s first semifinal of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. Both programs remained unbeaten at 4-0 and advanced after withstanding second-half rallies by their opposition on Thursday. GAMEDAY INFORMATION.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
pcpatriot.com
Hokies open Charleston Classic with matchup against Old Dominion
BLACKSBURG – For the first time since claiming the title in 2018, Virginia Tech will return to the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic this weekend. The Hokies will start their run against Old Dominion on Thursday evening. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Thursday, Nov. 17 | 2:00 p.m. ET. TD Arena (Charleston,...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
pcpatriot.com
Scheduling changes made to town’s West Main water line project
At an informational meeting held on Tuesday, the Town of Pulaski announced significant scheduling changes to the upcoming water line replacement project on Pulaski’s West Main Street. The start date to begin construction on the water line project has been pushed to Monday December 5. “We got the contractor...
pcpatriot.com
Wildlife Center of Virginia to be release at Claytor Lake State Park on Nov 16
Following four weeks of veterinary care and rehabilitation, this Bald Eagle is ready for life back in the wild. On Wednesday, November 16, the Wildlife Center of Virginia will be releasing an adult Bald Eagle that has been a patient at the Center since mid-October. The eagle will be released at 1:00 p.m. by Center President Ed Clark at Claytor Lake State Park [6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin, VA 24084].
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski residents to get new garbage containers in late December
Residents of the Town of Pulaski will receive their new 95-gallon garbage containers during the last two weeks of December. Town Manager Darlene Burcham told Town Council on Tuesday that during that two-week period in December, residents will also get information on a new weekly garbage pickup schedule along with information on monthly bulk pickups.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Blacksburg’s ‘Ridiculous Chicken’ finds early success less than half a year after opening
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Successful restaurants obviously have to have great food, but it helps to have a catchy name. That’s what we find with Ridiculous Chicken in downtown Blacksburg. We asked owner, Wan-Qian Wei, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how ridiculous is this chicken?”. To...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
pcpatriot.com
Community Foundation of the NRV awards $208,000 to 71 non-profits
This fall, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) awarded a total of $208,366.99 through its Responsive Grants program to 71 nonprofits serving the New River Valley. This total represents the most the CFNRV has ever given out during its competitive grants process. Since 2002, the foundation has awarded nearly $7 million in grants.
WSLS
Tuesday’s mid-winter feel comes complete with cold rain, patchy wintry mix
ROANOKE, Va. – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western half of our area through Tuesday afternoon, which has prompted school delays for a few area counties. Between the hours of roughly 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., we’ll see a patchy mix of rain and freezing rain in the western half of the area.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash is on the southbound side at mile marker 132 and has the right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
