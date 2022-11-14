ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 14

kerryjo
3d ago

Huh… why does that matter now Mr. Abbott? Maybe you should focus on real issues. 🙄

Reply(2)
6
jammerjones
3d ago

Of course , but the republicans will do nothing to change the problems .

Reply(4)
4
Related
KHOU

Harris County DA Kim Ogg launches investigation into election issues

HOUSTON — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that her office will conduct an investigation into election issues that frustrated many voters. "Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. When we get credible complaints of election irregularities, we are statutorily required to investigate," Ogg said in a statement. "That’s why we’ve called for the assistance of the Texas Rangers. The results of their investigation will be turned over to a Harris County grand jury."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics. US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville. A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy