Read full article on original website
Related
pcpatriot.com
Hokies, Penn State to play Friday after holding on against ODU
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech and Penn State are set to clash in Friday’s first semifinal of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. Both programs remained unbeaten at 4-0 and advanced after withstanding second-half rallies by their opposition on Thursday. GAMEDAY INFORMATION.
pcpatriot.com
Community Foundation of the NRV awards $208,000 to 71 non-profits
This fall, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) awarded a total of $208,366.99 through its Responsive Grants program to 71 nonprofits serving the New River Valley. This total represents the most the CFNRV has ever given out during its competitive grants process. Since 2002, the foundation has awarded nearly $7 million in grants.
pcpatriot.com
Support the 4-H Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets Service Project
Please consider supporting the 4-H Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets Service Project started by our local 4-H’ers 13 years ago. We’ve gone from supporting one family back then to 30 families per year now. Every dollar helps, whether $25, $50, or $95 to fill a complete basket or whatever you are able. Each sponsor gets us closer to our goal. We currently have 12 of 30 families sponsored for the 4-H Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets. Drop by the Extension Office no later than next Wednesday, November 16, to become a sponsor.
pcpatriot.com
Community Thanksgiving Service planned for Tuesday
This year’s community Thanksgiving Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 7:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski. This is the first year for us to come together for a joint worship service to celebrate Thanksgiving since 2019. In addition to scripture, hymns, and prayer, we will...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County Schools to receive grant for security equipment
Friday it was announced that Pulaski County Public Schools is one of several schools located throughout the Commonwealth that will receive part of $12 million in grants for security updates. Pulaski County and Roanoke County received the largest grants in the area, $250,000 each, which is the maximum allowed by...
pcpatriot.com
Scheduling changes made to town’s West Main water line project
At an informational meeting held on Tuesday, the Town of Pulaski announced significant scheduling changes to the upcoming water line replacement project on Pulaski’s West Main Street. The start date to begin construction on the water line project has been pushed to Monday December 5. “We got the contractor...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Fred Graham Pickett
Fred Graham Pickett, age 77 of Pulaski passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Born July 5, 1945 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Fred Graham Pickett, Sr. & Mary Yonce Pickett. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mae Ella Doss and Velma Johnson.
Comments / 0