Please consider supporting the 4-H Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets Service Project started by our local 4-H’ers 13 years ago. We’ve gone from supporting one family back then to 30 families per year now. Every dollar helps, whether $25, $50, or $95 to fill a complete basket or whatever you are able. Each sponsor gets us closer to our goal. We currently have 12 of 30 families sponsored for the 4-H Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets. Drop by the Extension Office no later than next Wednesday, November 16, to become a sponsor.

2 DAYS AGO