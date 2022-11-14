ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Complete Fortnite Challenge 'Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane'

Having trouble completing the "Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane" Fortnite challenge? Don't worry we've got the guide just for you. In the latest update, the Octane vehicle from Rocket League has finally made its way to Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Previously available in Fortnite Creative, players could get behind the wheels of this classic vehicle and use its unique abilities on maps created by both the Fortnite Creative team and other players.
DBLTAP

Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2

With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
DBLTAP

Dead Island 2 Delayed Again

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced that Dead Island 2 will now be releasing on April 28, 2023.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix

Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
DBLTAP

How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2

Slide Canceling is an important tactic learned in order to gain the upper hand on opponents. Here's how to pull it off in Warzone 2. Slide Canceling has the benefit of increasing movement speed when navigating the map, as well as making you a harder target to hit. It's not always easy to pull off, and players have had to come up with some creative methods to execute the trick in Modern Warfare 2.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Mid Season Patch Delayed, Mei Still Locked

Blizzard have announced that the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has been delayed, leaving players unable to select Mei for a bit longer. The mid-season patch was due to be released yesterday, but an official post on Blizzard's forum revealed that would no longer be the case. "Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed," the post read.
DBLTAP

Twitch Streamer Accidentally Leaks New Apex Legends Skin

Apex Legends streamer Mande accidentally showed off a leaked Wraith skin on stream when a hacker joined his lobby with the leaked skin equipped. Leaked skins are nothing new in Apex Legends as it is nearly impossible to keep anything a secret nowadays. While players have seen different artworks and renders for Wraith's new prestige skin, seeing it live in a popular Twitch streamer's stream is a different experience.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 15 Legend Tier List

Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although there weren't any major...
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Predator Players Seemingly Caught Hacking Xbox Ranked Lobbies

It appears a trio of Apex Legends Predator players on Xbox has been called out for hacking ranked lobbies and illegally climbing the leaderboards. The accusations were posted on several social media platforms on Saturday, claiming that Xbox Apex Predators I Am Joeson, A7y2 and MX7 Laya "need to be IP banned ASAP."
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy