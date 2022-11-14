Read full article on original website
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
NBC12
Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
NRVNews
Cambria Station Antiques Ribboncutting
New local business, Cambria Station Antiques, celebrated their Ribbon Cutting & Grand Re-Opening on November 11, 2022. Cambria Station Antiques aims to provide the region’s best shopping experience and selection for trending vintage and retro treasures as well as classic, timeless antiques. We want every customer to feel there’s a great deal for them each time they visit and to shop in a relaxed, casual atmosphere with friendly staff ready to help. We’re also committed to helping our dealers grow and offer the best selections possible. We want stellar dealers, who in turn make happy customers. Come find your next priceless heirloom at Cambria Station Antiques.
Potts Creek Tree Farm prepares for grand opening
Picture it: snow blows gently through the air, and you're wrapped up tight in a heavy coat and scarf as your family piles into the car and heads out to find the perfect Christmas tree. Holiday music plays softly on the radio, and everything is perfect and beautiful. Memories like this are treasured moments preserved in time and cherished. A new tree farm, Potts Creek Tree Farm in Waiteville, is preparing to be the local destination for creating such iconic winter moments. According to the owner, Darla Miller, the idea for this farm began some time ago with one of her clients,...
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Award-winning author to be in Moneta for book signing
Award-winning Author Shane Svorec of New Jersey will be at a book signing and purchase event at Mama Ann’s in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Svorec is no stranger to Smith Mountain Lake. Some of her best memories have been made with her husband and three children while visiting her in-laws, who are SML residents. In addition to hot summer days and lazy summer nights, it’s tradition for Svorec to make the trek to SML for Thanksgiving, where she and her family spend the holiday with her husband’s parents. This year though, after Thanksgiving, Svorec will stop at Mama Ann’s to sign books and visit with customers.
pcpatriot.com
Scheduling changes made to town’s West Main water line project
At an informational meeting held on Tuesday, the Town of Pulaski announced significant scheduling changes to the upcoming water line replacement project on Pulaski’s West Main Street. The start date to begin construction on the water line project has been pushed to Monday December 5. “We got the contractor...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski residents to get new garbage containers in late December
Residents of the Town of Pulaski will receive their new 95-gallon garbage containers during the last two weeks of December. Town Manager Darlene Burcham told Town Council on Tuesday that during that two-week period in December, residents will also get information on a new weekly garbage pickup schedule along with information on monthly bulk pickups.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash is on the southbound side at mile marker 132 and has the right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
WDBJ7.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is celebrated during November, reminding people of older cats and dogs that are in shelters and waiting to be adopted. Emily Witt, a volunteer at Franklin County Humane Society, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the benefits of adopting a senior dog or cat, and why there are senior animals available at the shelter.
WSET
1 person shot in incident on Forest Park Blvd. NW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department says one person was shot in the Star City early Thursday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW.
Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported today, November 17, 2022, at 6:40 a.m. one confirmed death after responding to a three car accident. The initial crash occurred between a pick-up truck and an SUV near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The driver of the pick-up truck exited their vehicle at […]
