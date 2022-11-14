ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays

Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
Unlicensed Contractor Faces 38 Charges in Defrauding Scheme

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has filed felony and misdemeanor charges against an unlicensed contractor for defrauding multiple victims in Contra Costa County. 41-year-old Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas is currently being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges...
Some Races too Close to Call in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just 2:22 pm Wednesday. According to the latest data, Contra Costa County Elections has tallied 387,479 countywide and turnout is sitting at 55.20% countywide. There are approximately 6,800 ballots countywide remaining to be counted. The big surprise was in Antioch City Council...
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
CON FIRE Announces End to Heightened Seasonal Wildfire Danger

CONCORD, CALIF — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced it has reduced initial vegetation fire responses to a single fire engine because of recent precipitation. The decision to reduce responses came last week after several soaking rains. The reduction signals the end of heightened fire danger,...
Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California

Roseville, Calif.- UPDATED: Strike Averted: Northern California Kaiser Nurses reach tentative agreement. In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024

ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024. 
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
