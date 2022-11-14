Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays
Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
eastcountytoday.net
Unlicensed Contractor Faces 38 Charges in Defrauding Scheme
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has filed felony and misdemeanor charges against an unlicensed contractor for defrauding multiple victims in Contra Costa County. 41-year-old Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas is currently being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges...
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Overwhelmed by Concealed Weapon Permit Applications
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has recently approved additional sergeant and specialist positions for the Office of the Sheriff. They will be used to help handle the backlog of requests for concealed carry weapon (CCW) permits. Since the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol...
Contra Costa County is offering free COVID test kits to residents
(KRON)– Contra Costa County is offering free COVID-19 test kits to residents that want some before the holidays, and in just the first four hours the county received 900 orders. Infectious disease experts say that with COVID cases ticking up, having everyone who plans to attend your Thanksgiving gathering test before coming adds that extra […]
eastcountytoday.net
Some Races too Close to Call in Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just 2:22 pm Wednesday. According to the latest data, Contra Costa County Elections has tallied 387,479 countywide and turnout is sitting at 55.20% countywide. There are approximately 6,800 ballots countywide remaining to be counted. The big surprise was in Antioch City Council...
rosevilletoday.com
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike
Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
eastcountytoday.net
CON FIRE Announces End to Heightened Seasonal Wildfire Danger
CONCORD, CALIF — Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced it has reduced initial vegetation fire responses to a single fire engine because of recent precipitation. The decision to reduce responses came last week after several soaking rains. The reduction signals the end of heightened fire danger,...
eastcountytoday.net
Park District to Receive $3 Million for Public Access at New Thurgood Marshall Regional Park
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors unanimously voted to advance efforts to secure funding for development of the first public access point at the new Thurgood Marshall Regional Park – Home of the Port Chicago 50. The Park District was awarded...
rosevilletoday.com
Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California
Roseville, Calif.- UPDATED: Strike Averted: Northern California Kaiser Nurses reach tentative agreement. In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below.
City officials agree to buy property of West Sacramento landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year. The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to […]
Teenager that graduated high school this year might be elected to school board
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager from Northern California that recently graduated high school is leading in the election to a seat on the Fairfield-Suisun School Board, possibly making history. Jack Flynn, 18, is leading in the election for trustee for Area 5 of the school board. According to a news release from his […]
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
eastcountytoday.net
Torres-Walker Now Leads Antioch District 1 Council Race
34.40% – Torres-Walker (1,445) 31.45% – Gibson-Gray (1,325)
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024
ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A person died Wednesday morning on Highway 4 near the Pittsburg-Bay Point border, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 4 a.m. near Bailey Road. Traffic was backed up for miles.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
SFist
Feathers Flying In Sactown Suburb After Postal Worker Fatally Bludgeons Aggressive, Menacing Turkey
A controversy over a postal worker killing a turkey that attacked delivery workers has gobbled up Sacramento Nextdoor, as a “drumstick gang” of wild turkeys has had tensions marinating for months. It is well-known that raccoons, geese, and turkeys are some of the biggest assholes of the animal...
KQED
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
