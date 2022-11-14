ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting in Woodland Hills parking garage leaves 1 hospitalized, police say

 3 days ago

One person was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night in a Woodland Hills parking structure, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in the 22100 block of West Clarendon Street, near an apartment complex.

Witnesses said the victim was shot multiple times on the second floor of the parking garage. The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, the LAPD said. No suspect was located, and a description of the shooter was unavailable.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, police said.

