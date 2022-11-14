ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

'We couldn't believe it,' Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill

By Will Price
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence.

A costly, 500-pound absence.

The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president.

“We couldn’t believe it,” he said. “We actually had to go out and make sure someone actually hadn’t took it behind the extra picnic tables that are stacked out there and chained together as such. Just disbelief it had been there so many years and within literally a week someone took off with it.”

The grill helped the group cook large amounts of food– a crucial aspect of their two biggest events of the year, Strassenfest and Oktoberfest.

“The grill, it seems strange to think, but that’s what we cook all the brats and such on for the Oktoberfest and the Strassenfest.,” he said. “Yes, it can be replaced, but at the cost of $1,000 plus depending on what we get. That’s quite a budget hit for us, the fests are our two big money makers.”

Changes could be coming to Fairbanks park next

Cress said the group filed a police report, and has notified local scrapyards in case someone tries to sell it.

Still, he said the incident has been a tough pill to swallow for the club and its members.

“It’s just disheartening to think we’ve been here, this building has been here all these years and we’ve never had anything stolen and then it becomes the heaviest, hardest thing there is to steal,” he said.

An official for the Terre Haute Police Department said they are currently investigating the theft, and asked anyone with information to contact their office at 812-238-1661.

