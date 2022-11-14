ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanantoniomag.com

9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Black Barn Alpaca Ranch to host a holiday event

SAN ANTONIO – The Black Barn Alpacas ranch is transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season. The 16-acre Floresville ranch is hosting a holiday-themed festival that runs for two weekends on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There will be hot chocolate, carolers, and a surplus of unique...
FLORESVILLE, TX
saobserver.com

Ford Holiday River Parade and River Lighting Ceremony 2022

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s theme, Tastes & Traditions Around the World will kick off the San Antonio tradition of ringing in the holiday season. We are excited to announce that our Grand Marshal is none other than the Grinch – all the way from Whoville to delight us!! He’ll be starring the following week in the Broadway in San Antonio’s production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, at the Majestic Theater.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy