KSAT 12
Traveling water circus Cirque Italia coming to Kerrville in November
KERRVILLE, Texas – A traveling water circus known as Cirque Italia will be performing in Kerrville this November. Guests can catch the show from Nov. 24-27 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 2785 TX-27 in Kerrville. Shows will take place under the blue and white big...
sanantoniomag.com
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
KSAT 12
Black Barn Alpaca Ranch to host a holiday event
SAN ANTONIO – The Black Barn Alpacas ranch is transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season. The 16-acre Floresville ranch is hosting a holiday-themed festival that runs for two weekends on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There will be hot chocolate, carolers, and a surplus of unique...
La Gran Tamalada returning to San Antonio's Market Square for two-day holiday festival
The free, family-friendly event will take place Dec. 10-11 in-person after going online, then hybrid during the pandemic.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final list of entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Country music fans, the final list of performers for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been released. William Beckmann, Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Cavalry have been added to the lineup, rodeo officials announced Thursday. Randy Rogers will play...
New San Antonio basement venue Versa will begin offering live jazz and cocktails this Friday
The St. Paul Square nightspot is operated by the couple behind salon Beauty Haus and coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice.
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
iheart.com
6 years ago this month, George Strait returned to play Gruene Hall
November 2016 George Strait returned to play a small private show at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas and I was there! Check this video out.
tejanonation.net
Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair announces 2023 dates, artist registration deadline
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Thousands of Tejano music fans from across the country will travel to historic Market Square in downtown San Antonio for one of the biggest Tejano music events of the year, Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair, and organizers announced 2023 dates along with the artist registration deadline to perform.
San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery
Rooster Crow Baking Co. is now selling kolaches, focaccia and scones in Shavano Park.
Downtown San Antonio Starbucks workers join more than 100 stores striking this Thursday
Red Cup Day, when the coffee giant gives out limited-edition holiday reusable cups, is one of the company's busiest days.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
saobserver.com
Ford Holiday River Parade and River Lighting Ceremony 2022
Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s theme, Tastes & Traditions Around the World will kick off the San Antonio tradition of ringing in the holiday season. We are excited to announce that our Grand Marshal is none other than the Grinch – all the way from Whoville to delight us!! He’ll be starring the following week in the Broadway in San Antonio’s production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, at the Majestic Theater.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
New rooftop bar 1 Watson opening in downtown San Antonio next month
1 Watson will offer beer and wine from Texas vineyards, and many cocktails will feature Texas-made bourbon, vodka and gin.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
