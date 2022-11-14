Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island

SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon.

The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip.

The hard landing happened while someone was being trained, according to Ian Sterling with Washington State Ferries.

Sterling said the passengers on board likely felt a jolt when the ferry hit the dock.

The boat was only traveling at 2 knots when it struck the dock.

No injuries were reported.

