Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon.

The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip.

The hard landing happened while someone was being trained, according to Ian Sterling with Washington State Ferries.

Sterling said the passengers on board likely felt a jolt when the ferry hit the dock.

The boat was only traveling at 2 knots when it struck the dock.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 11

Isaac Tieber
3d ago

But thank goodness the captain is vaccinated. Can he land a ferry? No. Vaccinated? Yes. Priorities.

Sherman
3d ago

Crashing into ferry docks appears to be an event occurring every couple of years, but the boat operators never get held responsible. Perhaps instead of wood pilings the docks should be constructed out of rubber. By the way, are there any drug tests given prior to piloting a ferry?

Pat Cattin
3d ago

Yes, Isaac ! And all the people on the ferries (coincidence ? Maybe) Receive their preferred pronoun ! My pronouns are “Don’t” and “Blame” and “Me”

