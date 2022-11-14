ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 6

Whaaaat?
3d ago

ma·raud·ing/məˈrôdiNG/adjectivegoing about in search of things to steal or people to attack."marauding gangs of youths"This is trending all over the Country.Wait a couple more months. Media keeping pretty quite about it .

Reply
3
Marie Wilkinson
3d ago

so criminals don't obey gun laws. no way. who would have thought.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Maumelle man

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Update: The Maumelle Police Department has now deactivated the Silver Alert for a missing man. He is described as being about 5'8" in height and weighing about 185 pounds, bald, and with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black jacket, jeans, and...
MAUMELLE, AR
THV11

Sissy's Log Cabin robbed, LRPD investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a group of people robbed the Sissy's Log Cabin location in The Promenade on Chenal. Major Casey Clark with LRPD said that he's seen a lot during his 27 years with the department, but there's been a drop in this type of "smash-and-grab" robbery.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Lonoke man faces drug, gun charges following Stuttgart stop

A Lonoke man faces drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Stuttgart early Sunday morning, Stuttgart police said. An officer pulled over a truck for speeding near PCCUA-Stuttgart’s campus on Highway 165 just after midnight on Sunday. The truck was observed by the officer to be traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The tags on the vehicle were expired.
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler

A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy