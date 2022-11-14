Read full article on original website
Whaaaat?
3d ago
ma·raud·ing/məˈrôdiNG/adjectivegoing about in search of things to steal or people to attack."marauding gangs of youths"This is trending all over the Country.Wait a couple more months. Media keeping pretty quite about it .
Marie Wilkinson
3d ago
so criminals don't obey gun laws. no way. who would have thought.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Smith police detain two in connection with shooting call
Fort Smith police announced that they have detained two individuals in connection with a call of shots fired near Northside High School on November 16.
Authorities deactivate Silver Alert for missing Maumelle man
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Update: The Maumelle Police Department has now deactivated the Silver Alert for a missing man. He is described as being about 5'8" in height and weighing about 185 pounds, bald, and with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black jacket, jeans, and...
Sissy's Log Cabin robbed, LRPD investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a group of people robbed the Sissy's Log Cabin location in The Promenade on Chenal. Major Casey Clark with LRPD said that he's seen a lot during his 27 years with the department, but there's been a drop in this type of "smash-and-grab" robbery.
nwahomepage.com
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say they are now looking for a 2013-2018 series Chevrolet Traverse. FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect vehicle seen leaving the scene. According to police, the vehicle is a dark-colored SUV,...
Springdale police seeking assistance to ID criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is looking for assistance from the public to identify several suspects wanted in connection with a variety of crimes.
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
Arkansas State Police tracking rising levels of road rage cases involving guns
Road rage incidents are not new for drivers in Arkansas, but state police warn that they are seeing more and more of these cases happening with a gun involved.
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
Police searching for runaway juvenile last seen near Benton Jr. High School
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gracey Worley was last seen near Benton Jr. High School on November 15. She is said to have been wearing a white "Arkansas" sweatshirt, jeans, and Birkenstock slides. Authorities believe...
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death
Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine. Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs. Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Ark., pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Lonoke man faces drug, gun charges following Stuttgart stop
A Lonoke man faces drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Stuttgart early Sunday morning, Stuttgart police said. An officer pulled over a truck for speeding near PCCUA-Stuttgart’s campus on Highway 165 just after midnight on Sunday. The truck was observed by the officer to be traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The tags on the vehicle were expired.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
KTLO
Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler
A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas
BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
mysaline.com
Probation Violation, Rape, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11172022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
