Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening
Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
3 Chicago Cubs blockbuster trades for Tyler Glasnow
The Chicago Cubs are looking to make some big splashes during the 2022-23 off-season. There are plenty of rumors surrounding them when it comes to the free agent class which is exciting for fans. This class of free agents has a lot to offer but there are always risks with...
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
LeSean McCoy: Justin Fields Can't Throw, No Top Receivers Will Want to Play With Him
LeSean McCoy is not high on Justin Fields.
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Is Texas A&M gearing up to fire Jimbo Fisher for Deion Sanders?
According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
WSAW
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
Dalvin and James Cook's mom with fantastic hoodie as Vikings meet Bills
The Minnesota Vikings were in Western New York on Sunday to play the Buffalo Bills. And that meant a running back brothers battle. The Bills boast rookie James Cook. The Vikings have a star, RB Dalvin Cook. What was their mom, Varondria White, to do?. Well like all good moms,...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
lastwordonsports.com
Bears Floated as Landing Spot for $31M Offensive Star
By now, it is no secret that the Chicago Bears are projected to have the most cap space next offseason at over $110 million, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap. This past offseason was rife with ridicule for the Bears’ front office. They were accused of not...
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2