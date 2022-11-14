ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 Chicago Cubs blockbuster trades for Tyler Glasnow

The Chicago Cubs are looking to make some big splashes during the 2022-23 off-season. There are plenty of rumors surrounding them when it comes to the free agent class which is exciting for fans. This class of free agents has a lot to offer but there are always risks with...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Is Texas A&M gearing up to fire Jimbo Fisher for Deion Sanders?

According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Floated as Landing Spot for $31M Offensive Star

By now, it is no secret that the Chicago Bears are projected to have the most cap space next offseason at over $110 million, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap. This past offseason was rife with ridicule for the Bears’ front office. They were accused of not...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

