‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

Ralphie’s house is for sale. The home that was featured in the film “A Christmas Story” is now being listed by realtor Hoff & Leigh.

The house is located in Cleveland and is now a museum dedicated to the 1983 film, WJW reported.

The listing, which appeared on the museum’s Facebook page on Monday, said the house was built in 1895 and the most recent purchase was via eBay in December 2004.

The New York Times reported that the current owner, Brian Jones, paid $150,000 for the property without seeing it.

After renovations to take the home back to the way it looked when Ralphie got his Red Ryder BB gun and when his “old man” got his major award, the home opened its doors to the public, offering tours to more than a million guests.

Not only is the house for sale, but the entire area, which stretches across 1.3 acres, is part of the deal, according to the museum’s website.

The deal, which does not have an asking price, includes:

The main house.

The separate museum, complete with costumes, props, photos and a firetruck.

A gift shop.

The Bumpus House.

A rental property.

Parking lots.

Two empty lots.

The listing price has not been released, the “Today” show reported.

The real estate company told CBS News that only “qualified buyers” who sign confidentiality agreements will find out how much the sellers are asking.

The current owners said they are still open for business during the sale, with extended holiday hours starting next week.

The sale was announced days before a sequel to the original film is ready to be released. “A Christmas Story Christmas” will stream on HBO Max starting Nov. 17, “Today” reported.

