FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Work van stolen from Schenectady County crew
A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician's tools from a county crew working in Schenectady.
DA reports two convictions in Troy
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
WNYT
Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting
A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man
An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
Albany man pleads guilty to attempted murder
An Albany man pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Thursday.
informnny.com
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges
A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them.
WCAX
Vermont man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges following a stabbing early Thursday. It happened at a home on Jepson Road at around 12:34 a.m. The Vermont State Police say Benjamin Taylor, 24, of Stamford, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and first-degree...
Schroon lake man accused of damaging motel
Troopers arrested Woodrow E. Brazee, 30 of Schroon Lake on November 14. Brazee was reported for alleged criminal mischief.
Guilty verdict reached in fatal March 2020 stabbing
An Albany man was found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in March 2020.
WNYT
Glenville man charged in hatchet attack has court appearance moved to December
A Glenville man accused of attacking two Clifton Park teenagers with a hatchet was set to appear before a judge on Tuesday. However, that appearance has been moved to December 13, after his lawyer asked for an adjournment. Benjamin Jerome allegedly swung a hatchet at the victims and shot their...
WNYT
Troy police investigate shooting inside store
One person was shot inside a store on Thursday afternoon, according to Troy police. The shooting happened at the City Deli Mart on Middleburgh Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. No other customers were hurt, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421...
newportdispatch.com
Poultney man arrested after multi-state police chase
CASTLETON — A 32-year-old man from Poultney was cited following an incident in Castleton. On November 3, authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle abandoned...
Troy Police investigating shots fired in Lansingburgh
Troy Police officers were sent to the intersection of 5th Avenue and 103rd Street in Lansingburgh Wednesday morning, for a report of shots fired.
69-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash With Commercial Vehicle In Halfmoon
A 69-year-old woman has died following a crash in the region Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9:30 a.m. with reports of a crash on State Route 146 in Halfmoon, at the intersection of Farm to Market Road, State Police said.
Repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison
A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday.
Former Apartment Complex Manager In Clifton Park Stole Rent Checks, Police Say
A former property manager at an apartment complex in the region is accused of pocketing rent payments for himself. Steven Belfiore, age 33, of Albany, was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, following an investigation by State Police. Troopers in Saratoga County were first contacted in August 2022 by The Solomon Organization,...
Albany bodega’s liquor license suspended for alleged booze sales to minors
The SLA issued an emergency suspension for All Star Pizza & Deli's liquor license.
Fonda man accused of knifing victim during fight
A Fonda man is doing time in Montgomery County Jail after he allegedly cut someone with a knife during a domestic dispute.
