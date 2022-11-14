ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Creek, NY

NEWS10 ABC

DA reports two convictions in Troy

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting

A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
informnny.com

Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers

SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
SEARSBURG, VT
WCAX

Vermont man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges following a stabbing early Thursday. It happened at a home on Jepson Road at around 12:34 a.m. The Vermont State Police say Benjamin Taylor, 24, of Stamford, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and first-degree...
STAMFORD, VT
WNYT

Troy police investigate shooting inside store

One person was shot inside a store on Thursday afternoon, according to Troy police. The shooting happened at the City Deli Mart on Middleburgh Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. No other customers were hurt, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421...
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Poultney man arrested after multi-state police chase

CASTLETON — A 32-year-old man from Poultney was cited following an incident in Castleton. On November 3, authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle abandoned...
CASTLETON, VT

