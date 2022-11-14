ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M to compete at Texas Diving Invitational in Austin

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will compete in the Texas Diving Invitational at Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin from Thursday through Saturday. A&M’s Victor Povzner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s diver of the week last week, while Allen Bottego and Takuto Endo will help lead the Aggie men. Alyssa Clairmont will lead A&M’s women.
Duke Postgame: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' 71-52 loss to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (November 17, 2022)
No. 11 Aggie men's swimming team remains in lead at Adamson Invitational

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team remained in the lead after the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s Baylor Nelson led a sweep of the top four spots in the 400-yard individual medley, winning in 3 minutes, 38.39 seconds. Anze Fers Erzen took second in 3:39.05 followed by Andres Puente (3:41.22) and Maximiliano Vega (3:46.19). A&M’s Connor Foote also won the 100 butterfly (46.24), while Ethan Gogulski won the 100 backstroke in 45.64, the fastest time in the nation this season.
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team tops Fresno State in fall finale

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team beat Fresno State 14-6 on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat, while Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Emmy Lu Marsh won in reining. Brombach, Haley Redifer, Rylee Shufelt and Devon Thomas won in fences, and Alexis Robinson, Ella Petak and Hanna Olaussen won in horsmanship. Nealon, Hanson, Brombach and Robinson earned most outstanding performer honors.
No. 14 Aggie men lead Art Adamson Invitational after first day

The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team finished the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational in first place Wednesday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies broke their school record in the 400-yard medley relay with Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov winning the event in 3 minutes, 4.08 seconds — also an NCAA A cut time.
Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 17

The story of Titanic already has been turned into a love story so why not a musical? “Titanic: The Musical” runs from Dec. 1-11 at the Theatre Company of Bryan and College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. info@theatrecompany.com or buy tickets at theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Texas A&M women's basketball team on road Thursday for first time this season

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team faces a double challenge this week. After opening the season by outplaying Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Army for easy victories, the Aggies will take a huge step up in competition against Duke at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, also is the first road trip for first-year head coach Joni Taylor and her young team.
Duke's defense, size too much for Texas A&M women's basketball team

DURHAM, N.C. — The young Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a tough time with Duke’s defense and size as the Blue Devils grabbed a 71-52 victory Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke (4-0) forced 23 turnovers, converting them into 30 points. The Blue Devils also...
24th-ranked Texas A&M men's basketball team can't handle Murray State

CONWAY, S.C. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t live up to its growing national reputation as Murray State guard JaCobi Wood scored 23 points in leading the Racers to an 88-79 victory over the Aggies in first-round action at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
Texas A&M volleyball team's late leads vanish in loss to LSU on Senior Night

The seniors on the Texas A&M volleyball team didn’t finish their careers at Reed Arena with a victory, because the Aggies twice couldn’t finish off late leads. LSU rallied for a 16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24 victory in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M (12-15, 4-12) had set points in each of the last two sets but lost its fifth straight match, all in four sets.
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16

The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets” $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming

Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
Six Texas A&M soccer players earn spots on All-District 7 academic team

Texas A&M’s Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula and Taylor Pounds made the All-District 7 academic team Tuesday. Boeckmann has a 3.58 grade-point average majoring in general studies. Carroll has a 3.58 GPA in health. Colvin has a 3.77 GPA in marketing. Hayes has a 3.87 GPA in supply chain management. Matula has a 3.89 GPA in general engineering, and Pounds has a 4.00 GPA in accounting.
