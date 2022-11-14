NBA execs expect Coby White to be a trade candidate

Michael Scotto: Coby White’s role and production have declined for the third straight season thus far, and according to rival executives, he’s a trade candidate for the Bulls looking ahead before the deadline.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Reporting on extension talks that fizzled out for Suns forward Cam Johnson, Hornets forward PJ Washington, and Celtics forward Grant Williams. Plus, more on Cam Reddish and Coby White with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 9:02 AM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan says Coby White is back to “light jogging” but the swelling in his left leg is still preventing him from full range of motion.

Becoming more unlikely for him to be back this week given his loss of conditioning while recovering from the injury. – 6:26 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White (left quad contusion) is out for Bulls-Nuggets tonight. His 7th missed game with the injury

On Denver side, Bones Hyland (protocols), Ish Smith (right calf strain) both out as well – 11:51 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Coby White is still dealing with swelling in his thigh and has limited range of motion, per Donovan. Improving but not practicing. – 1:58 PM

Rob Schaefer: Coby White running with resistance bands after Bulls practice. As of last update (Sunday), swelling was down in left quad and he’d begun to do some running, but no basketball activities. Has missed last 7 games -via Twitter @rob_schaef / November 14, 2022

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said swelling has subsided in Coby White’s left quad. He’s been able to do some running While White is progressing, Donovan unsure if he’ll be back this week. Needs to get conditioning back, as injury has kept him from doing much cardio -via Twitter @rob_schaef / November 13, 2022

Rob Schaefer: Coby White still dealing with swelling, range of motion issues in quad, Billy Donovan says. Progressing, but not back at practice yet Andre Drummond’s shoulder responded well after returning from six-game absence vs. Pelicans. He’s good moving forward -via Twitter @rob_schaef / November 11, 2022