ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

£30K Raised By Playing Golf, A Reader's Incredible Effort

By Rob Smith
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulWSr_0jASvuuF00

£30K Raised By Playing Golf, A Reader's Incredible Effort

Following major heart surgery in 2013, Alistair Collin was unfortunate enough to suffer another heart attack the following year. This sparked a desire to do something for the British Heart Foundation, and after working as a volunteer at the 2019 Solheim Cup , he finally hit on the perfect fundraiser - playing the entire Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses of the UK and Ireland . As this is updated every two years, he sensibly decided to work on the list that was active at the start, the 2019/20 Top 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Krjf4_0jASvuuF00

Close House - Alistair’s home club and the first course on his quest (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

This is something to which many keen golfers aspire, but which few are lucky enough to achieve. Even then, it generally takes many years. Alistair’s ambitious plan was to start at his home club in January 2020 - the Colt Course at Close House - and to try and play all 100 before his 60th birthday in November 2021.

And then came Covid! Having played eleven courses before the first lockdown, he was left wondering whether he would ever be able to complete his quest. Happily, especially as a sufferer of chronic fatigue, he found that having the two extended lay-offs actually helped. To enable getting around to the more remote courses, he purchased a motorhome which soon became affectionately known as ‘the command centre’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtBpy_0jASvuuF00

Swinley Forest, where Alistair enjoyed playing with the secretary of the artisans’ club (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Working within travel restrictions and lockdowns, Alistair successfully battled on. Happily, despite the fact that there are so many charitable demands on tee times, most clubs were extremely accommodating, often with courtesy or with members signing Alistair in as their guest. At near-neighbours Swinley Forest and The Berkshire , for example, the secretaries of their Artisan Clubs played with him. One or two clubs were a little trickier due to the incredibly high demand for tee times, but a mixture of resolve and a very worthy cause paid dividends.

With the majority of the odyssey involving journeys with his motorhome, some of the logistics were tricky, and the long but beautiful trip around Ireland was always going to be complicated. Happily, once Alistair had worked out the seven-week itinerary, he found that without fail, everyone was fantastic to deal with and extremely welcoming.

His final round of the challenge was perfectly timed so that he could play the number one course from his list, the brilliant Ailsa Course at Turnberry . This he did with his golfing coach Matthew Naylor, friend James Lusk, and with Ricky Hall, Director of Golf at Turnberry. Various friends and family were waiting for him on the final green which made for an extremely emotional end to the challenge.

Three Highlights

Toughest Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk64v_0jASvuuF00

The sixteenth hole at Carnoustie - a tough par 3 on a very tough course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carnoustie Golf Links - Championship Course

According to Alistair, “It has to be Carnoustie - it really chewed me up and spat me out!”

Best View

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PmQ0_0jASvuuF00

Alistair on the iconic Swilcan Bridge at the Home of Golf (Image credit: Alistair Collin)

The Old Course - St Andrews

“The seaside views on the links courses are some of the most memorable. Kingsbarns, Castle Stuart and Nairn really stand out, but looking back to the town from the 18th tee of the Old Course at St Andrews is the one for me. That walk is unlike anything else I experienced in the other 99 rounds.”

Favourite Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwZaT_0jASvuuF00

Old Head Golf Links - Alistair's favourite course in the Top 100 (Image credit: Old Head Links)

Old Head Golf Links

“It’s impossible to pick one as there’s so much variety. The common ground courses like Royal North Devon and Pennard are special, but they can’t be easily compared to venues like Adare Manor or Muirfield. That makes the Top 100 such a special collection. If I had to pick one, it would be Old Head Golf Links as the setting on the peninsula is truly incredible.”

Alistair feels he has personally learnt a great deal from the exercise and sums up the experience with these telling words. “Don’t underestimate the logistical and physical challenge of playing this much golf in a short space of time. From there, take in the whole experience. I started out thinking that this was about the golf, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s about the people you meet along the way - your playing partners, those who help you arrange games, those who hand you cash having overheard your conversation in the pro shop, those who send you messages of support on social media having never met you in person... that’s what makes this such a special experience. It’s one of the most positive experiences of my life and to enjoy it so much while raising £30,000 has been incredible."

Vital Statistics

  • Duration - 955 days
  • Distance Travelled - 18,000 miles by car, motorhome and ferry
  • Distance Walked - 600-plus miles
  • Golf Ball Travelled - playing every course from the white tees, Alistair hit the ball more than 375 miles
  • Courses - 50 in England, 24 in Scotland, 22 in Ireland and 4 in Wales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Pswj_0jASvuuF00

A Turnberry flag signed by Alistair’s final course playing partners (Image credit: Alistair Collin)

Alistair’s achievement is remarkable, and there can’t be a golf course enthusiast anywhere who isn’t in total admiration, not to say just a little bit jealous! For anyone who would like to add to the total raised, the main fundraising page can be accessed by clicking here .

The 2023/24 Golf Monthly Top 100 is set to be revealed in the Spring, and it will be very interesting to see whether Alistair, and indeed all of us, have some new entries to target.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

‘Greg needs to go’: Rory McIlroy calls for Greg Norman’s LIV Golf removal

Even by Rory McIlroy’s notoriously transparent standards, Tuesday’s press conference at the DP World Tour Championship qualified as an outlier. There were so many ways for McIlroy to answer the question. What do golf’s warring tours — the PGA Tour and LIV — need to find peace? He could have answered diplomatically about charting a path forward. He could have bandied about optimistically about the future of the game and golf’s youngest crop of talent. He could have carried the company line on the importance of unity and the scourge of greed. But the four-time major champ didn’t do that.
Golf.com

LIV Golf confirms host course for first Australian tournament

After months of speculation, LIV Golf is finally headed down under. The upstart league confirmed reports on Monday morning that it is in agreement to host its first-ever Australian event in the South Australian Province of Adelaide in the spring of 2023. The Grange Club, a Greg Norman-redesigned course that...
Golf.com

With LIV threatening, PGA Tour offers college stars new membership fast track

The PGA Tour is making significant changes to its PGA Tour University college eligibility program. The program, started in 2020, previously provided top NCAA seniors limited status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but now all college golfers will have the opportunity to earn a direct path to the PGA Tour thanks to changes approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board.
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa reveals why he can't play in DP World Tour Championship...

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa has revealed why he won't be playing in the DP World Tour Championship this week, the finale of the 2022 DP World Tour season. Morikawa became the first American to win the season-ending event in 2021. He carded a final-round score of 66 to win by three shots from Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy favored to win DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't just the heavy favorite to win just about every PGA Tour event these days. Turns out, he's a regular favorite on the European circuit as well. Such is the case this week, as the Irishman is an early favorite to win the DP World Tour Championship, which tees off in Dubai on Nov. 17.
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

234
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy