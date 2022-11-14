AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- In the future, Continental will offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions based on the “CV3” artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chip (SoC) family from semiconductor company Ambarella. The high-performance, power-efficient and scalable SoC portfolio, which is built for ADAS applications, complements Continental’s solutions for assisted driving and further advances vehicle automation. The more sensors that are installed in a vehicle, the greater the amount of data collected to detect the environment. The joint solution with centralized single-chip processing based on 5-nanometer technology enables the next generation of vehicles to process the environmental perception of multiple sensors even faster, thanks to the increased performance level. Sensor solutions include high-resolution cameras, radars, lidars as well as ultrasonic sensors. The integrated SoC enables early data fusion, in which the information from different sensors is processed simultaneously for various applications such as emergency brake assist, parking or cruising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005113/en/ Continental is expanding its solutions for assisted driving with a powerful and energy-efficient system-on-chip family from Ambarella. (Photo: Business Wire)

