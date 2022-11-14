Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Parallel Domain says autonomous driving won’t scale without synthetic data
Most self-driving vehicle companies, like Cruise, Waymo and Waabi, use synthetic data for training and testing perception models with speed and a level of control that’s impossible with data collected from the real world. Parallel Domain, a startup that has built a data-generation platform for autonomy companies, says synthetic data is a critical component to scaling the AI that powers vision and perception systems and preparing them for the unpredictability of the physical world.
Continental Integrates Ambarella’s Scalable System-on-Chip Family in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- In the future, Continental will offer Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions based on the “CV3” artificial intelligence (AI) system-on-chip (SoC) family from semiconductor company Ambarella. The high-performance, power-efficient and scalable SoC portfolio, which is built for ADAS applications, complements Continental’s solutions for assisted driving and further advances vehicle automation. The more sensors that are installed in a vehicle, the greater the amount of data collected to detect the environment. The joint solution with centralized single-chip processing based on 5-nanometer technology enables the next generation of vehicles to process the environmental perception of multiple sensors even faster, thanks to the increased performance level. Sensor solutions include high-resolution cameras, radars, lidars as well as ultrasonic sensors. The integrated SoC enables early data fusion, in which the information from different sensors is processed simultaneously for various applications such as emergency brake assist, parking or cruising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005113/en/ Continental is expanding its solutions for assisted driving with a powerful and energy-efficient system-on-chip family from Ambarella. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings Wi-Fi 7, sticks with some 32-bit support
Today, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the company's flagship chip that will be coming to many Android phones over the next few months. Besides the usual newer, better, hopefully faster cores, a big piece of news is the addition of Wi-Fi 7 support so you can get better home wireless—provided you invest in a new router.
Ars Technica
New test shows loose RTX 4090 power connectors cause overheating and melting
A few weeks ago, some early adopters of Nvidia's new flagship RTX 4090 GPU began reporting that the cards' power connectors were overheating and melting their plastic casing, sometimes causing damage to the outrageously fast and expensive GPUs. For Nvidia's part, the company is still looking into the failures. "We...
Ars Technica
Hobbyist adds a hinge to the Game Boy Pocket, delighting everyone
Earlier this month, a programmer and hobbyist named Allison Parrish debuted a compact hack of the 1996 Nintendo Game Boy Pocket handheld game console. Taking inspiration from the later Game Boy Advance SP, she fabricated a custom plastic shell with a hinge so the older monochrome Game Boy can fold shut. She calls it the Game Boy Pocket SP.
TechCrunch
Elephantech wants to create circuit boards that are kinder to the environment
Still, there are more environmentally friendly ways of producing PCBs, including additive manufacturing processes that use inkjet and laser printing, while fully biodegradable PCBs are also on the horizon. To get its slice of $90 billion PCB manufacturing pie, Tokyo-based startup Elephantech has developed an eco-friendly PCB called P-Flex, using...
Ars Technica
Razer doubles its latest Blade laptop’s USB speeds with a firmware update
Owners of the latest Ryzen 6000-based version of Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop are getting a significant update soon: The company confirmed to The Verge that a BIOS update for the laptop would add USB 4 support to its USB-C ports, doubling the transfer speeds from 20Gbps to 40Gbps and adding support for high-bandwidth, Thunderbolt-compatible external accessories like external GPU docks.
FusionLayer Maintains Its Lead in the DDI Market
HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- FusionLayer Inc. today announced that GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. FusionLayer was named Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, leaving the competition in its wake. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005313/en/ GigaOm has named FusionLayer as an Outperformer and a Leader in their latest GigaOm Radar for DDI (2022) evaluation guide for technology decision-makers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
ISP deploys fiber service with a wrinkle—the users themselves own each network
Our recent article about Silicon Valley residents who formed a co-op Internet service provider might have people wondering what it would take to get the same thing in their hometowns. The most obvious obstacle is price—in Los Altos Hills, California, residents have had to pay anywhere from $5,000 to $12,000 upfront for a fiber-to-the-home Internet connection.
Ars Technica
Laser-driven fusion’s internal energies not matching up with predictions
On Monday, a paper was released that describes some confusing results from the National Ignition Facility, which uses a lot of very energetic lasers focused on a small target to begin a fusion reaction. Over the past few years, the facility has passed some key milestones, including ignition of fusion and creating what's termed a burning plasma.
peerj.com
The proposal of a modeling methodology for an industrial internet information model
Computer Networks and Communications, Optimization Theory and Computation, Internet of Things. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Ars Technica
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet deliver a fully open world beset by technical problems
The Pokémon franchise has been nudging closer and closer to a fully open world since Sword and Shield appeared on the Switch in 2019. Those games and their DLC packs introduced a few dedicated free-range areas where you could roam around mostly at your leisure, but towns and caves and other areas were still strictly linear.
Ars Technica
Waymo shows off its next truly driverless prototype car
Waymo is now running a robotaxi service in two states, but the vehicles for those services are retrofitted commercial cars. The company rolls around in either the "4th-gen" Waymo vehicles, built on the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, or the "5th-gen" driver, built on the Jaguar I-Pace. That's all great for enabling Waymo's service to get up and running, but these vehicles, which are full of controls and dials for human drivers, are driven by a robot that, in the long term, doesn't actually need a steering wheel or pedals.
New CRISPR/Cas9 Agreement for ERS Genomics and ATLATL
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- ERS Genomics Limited (‘ERS’) is pleased to announce ATLATL Innovation Centre (‘ATLATL’) as its non-exclusive agent for licensing ERS’ intellectual property for commercial and/or research use in China. ATLATL will now provide access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 Intellectual Property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005855/en/ New CRISPR/Cas9 Agreement for ERS Genomics and ATLATL (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
LF Europe’s Project Sylva wants to create an open source telco cloud stack
The project aims to create a production-grade open source telco cloud stack and a common framework and reference implementation to “reduce fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecommunication and edge services.” Currently, five carriers (Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom) and two vendors (Ericsson and Nokia) are working on the project.
Ars Technica
This year’s ugly Microsoft sweater has a suggestion for you: It’s Clippy
I'm not always a fan of corporate whimsy—like when brands' Twitter accounts have "attitude" or when companies put together cringe-worthy April Fools' Day pranks—but I do enjoy Microsoft's now-yearly tradition of releasing ugly sweaters with retro Windows patterns printed on them. Two years ago, the patterns were MS Paint- and Windows logo-themed. Last year's pattern paid homage to Windows 3.1-era Minesweeper. And this year's brings back an old frenemy: Clippy.
Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Researchers break security guarantees of TTE networking used in spacecraft
Wednesday's scheduled launch by NASA of the Artemis I mission will be the first integrated test of the agency’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, which have been in development for 16 years and are expected to usher in a new era of space exploration. The uncrewed mission will also be only the second time a network standard known as time-triggered Ethernet has been taken into space, with the first being Orion's orbital test flight in 2014.
Comments / 1