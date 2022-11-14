Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: Report claims Jewi’s value has quadrupled, with Spanish giants Valencia after him
Brazilian winger Samuel Lino has been starring for La Liga outfit Valencia this season, so much so that they already want to make the loanee’s move from Atletico Madrid permanent. However Atletico are expected to rebuff Valencia’s efforts to sign the 22-year-old left winger - that has led Los...
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Barcelona Star Name Checks Liverpool On Transfer Question
Look, it’s going to be a slow couple weeks for Liverpool news. With some of the Reds’ biggest stars off representing their countries in a World Cup that has already had more than enough ink spilled over it, the pickings back on Merseyside are likely to be on the slimmer side, barring the occasional jolt of good news.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford talks World Cup, Lampard’s relegation thoughts, Torres & Mudryk latest
The Royal Blue Mersey crew share their thoughts on Everton’s season thus far. [RBM]. Lewis Dobbin scored a worldie for Derby County the other day (goal below at 7:08). Read up on the latest Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore dock developments. [EFC]. Check in on all the Everton Women representing...
SB Nation
Why Ruben Dias Will Be Crucial for Manchester City This Season
An introduction of Ruben Dias by the popular Wikipedia makes for good reading. “Considered one of the best defenders in the world, he is known for his defensive prowess, leadership, and aerial ability,” the platform says. These are adjectives used in describing the very best of defenders in the game. One would expect such a player to play a crucial role to any top team’s success. The Portugal international has not failed in that regard.
SB Nation
Fabinho Expresses Surprise at Klopp’s Tite Jibe in 2020
It was October 2020. You know, that cursed season when everyone was injured. Fabinho had just picked up a hamstring issue in a Champions League victory for Liverpool FC over FC Midtjylland. Jürgen Klopp was asked after the game about how much of a blow the injury would be for the Selecao:
SB Nation
Arsenal Loan Watch: World Cup Break Part 1 - Balogun, Flores & more
Now that we have entered the 2022 World Cup break in Arsenal’s season, it is the perfect time to check on the players away on loan. While Mikel Arteta’s side and players like Folarin Balogun (Ligue 1) will be on a hiatus, for the majority of these players their league schedules will continue on. Here is a look at the first batch of young Gunners.
ESPN
No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
BBC
Carvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s
Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. The 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
SB Nation
Report Card (Midfielders): Rating Sunderland’s players now we’ve reached the winter break
Yesterday, Gav gave out his grades to Sunderland’s goalkeepers and defenders - check it out!. Given he’s only started one league game I think it would be unfair to judge Ba fully just yet. He’s looked fairly promising in his various cameos from the bench, but in his...
SB Nation
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Named as Potential LFC Buyer
Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Mount, Ronaldo, Rabiot, Endrick, Mudryk
Contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and the Chelsea owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) Many Manchester United players do no think Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the club again after the 37-year-old said...
SB Nation
Despite injury, Son Heung-Min ready to “take a risk” for the World Cup
I think it’s safe to say that if there’s one single Tottenham Hotspur player that we hope has a good experience in the World Cup this month, it’s Son Heung-Min. For starters, he’s just an all-around good human, but also he’s going into the competition with a literal broken face.
SB Nation
Chelsea make ‘positive breakthrough’ in Mason Mount contract talks ... well, sort of — report
Someone at Chelsea saw the recent story from the Daily Mail, which claimed that Mason Mount’s contract negotiations had reached a stalemate (though that they also would be continuing after the World Cup), and saw it necessary to let it be known that there is no stalemate. In fact, there’s been a breakthrough.
