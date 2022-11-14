Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.

2 DAYS AGO