Tuscaloosa, AL

Related
Saban shares what breaks his heart, pep talk from Bo Scarbrough

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time in more than a decade, Alabama has two losses before Thanksgiving. At most places, that isn’t a big deal. It could even be celebrated. But within Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide program, which has unmatched expectations because of the success of this 16-year run, that falls short of meeting the standard established by former players.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
OXFORD, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL
