Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saban shares what breaks his heart, pep talk from Bo Scarbrough
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time in more than a decade, Alabama has two losses before Thanksgiving. At most places, that isn’t a big deal. It could even be celebrated. But within Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide program, which has unmatched expectations because of the success of this 16-year run, that falls short of meeting the standard established by former players.
Son of Former Alabama Player Set to Face Off Against Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Austin Peay Governors and a familiar face to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Tra Stover, Austin Peay defensive back, is the son of former Alabama wide receiver Nikita Stover who played under Nick Saban from 2006-08. Saban was made aware of this on Wednesday at...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear
Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson...
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
247Sports
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Alabama vs. Alabama: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mitchell Center. Bama should still be feeling good after a win, while South Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
WATCH: Tracey Grissom speaks from prison 10 years after killing ex-husband in Tuscaloosa County
A decade after the death of Hunter Grissom, Tracey agreed to talk with CBS 42's Andrea Lindenberg.
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
Large quantity of drugs found during domestic violence arrest in McCalla
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — During a domestic violence arrest, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large quantity of drugs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Bessemer division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 6000 […]
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0