The #18 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mitchell Center. Bama should still be feeling good after a win, while South Alabama will be looking to get back in the win column.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO