Fewer than 3K votes separate 2 key S.F. races a week after Election Day

Fewer than 3,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco's most closely watched elections a week after Election Day.

Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed's three appointees to The City's board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education with 15,500 ballots left to count as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hsu trailed special education advocate Alida Fisher by 2,606 votes. While 17.7% of the counted ballots voted for Fisher, 17.3% voted for Hsu.

Incumbent District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, meanwhile, trailed challenger Joel Engardio by just 485 votes. Only one incumbent supervisor has lost reelection in the last 20 years , according to a San Francisco Chronicle analysis published this fall.

Hsu — whom the board formally admonished in the aftermath of her racially charged comments about Black and brown parents in response to a candidate questionnaire — had over 4,500 votes more than Fisher among the counted ballots heading into the weekend.

But the ballots counted after Election Day have overwhelmingly broken for Fisher, who earned the endorsement of The City and state's largest teachers unions, respectively.

Almost 130,000 ballots have been counted since Election Day, when San Franciscans could select up to three commissioners for the school board. Fisher picked up 18.9% of the nearly 300,000 votes counted since then. Hsu, meanwhile, accrued 15.8% of the votes.

Fisher edging out Hsu could conceivably shift the school board's priorities.

Fisher opposed the February school board recall, which Hsu and Breed's other appointees, Lisa Weissman-Ward and Lainie Motamedi, all supported. Weissman-Ward and Motamedi cruised to a full term on the board in last Tuesday's election.

Hsu, Weissman-Ward, Motamedi and board President Jenny Lam — Breed's former education adviser — voted earlier this year to resume merit-based admissions at Lowell High School, which was a stated goal of recall organizers.

Two of the board members who voted against restoring merit-based admissions and, thus, in favor of maintaining lottery-based admissions at Lowell, endorsed Fisher.

Engardio, meanwhile, could shift the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in Breed's direction.

The three-time candidate was a vocal supporter of the successful recalls of three school board members in February and former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June. Engardio, a moderate, blasted the progressive Mar for not backing either recall.

Six fewer votes separated Engardio and Mar on Monday than the end of Election Day, but the 485-vote margin is comparatively larger in this district race than a citywide one. Those 485 votes represent about 1.9% of the counted ballots that weighed in on the District 4 race, whereas the 2,606 votes separating Hsu and Fisher comprise 0.4% of the counted votes for the board of education.

It's also a smaller percentage than the counted District 4 ballots that didn't cast any vote in the supervisor election. In all, 2,890 of the counted ballots in the district didn't vote for a candidate.

The San Francisco Department of Elections is scheduled to release its next update on Wednesday at 4 p.m., with final results set to be published no later than Dec. 8.