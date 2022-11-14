Read full article on original website
California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was reelected Thursday after a bruising campaign in Southern California, where she spent over $24 million to defend her seat in a closely divided coastal district. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh, a former legislator, 51.6%...
Colorado election results: Boebert race likely heading to recount
Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leads her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just 551 votes, within the margin for an automatic recount.
End of the road? Couy Griffin’s appeal dismissed by NM Supreme Court
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead […]
Kari Lake: Election denier calls Arizona loss ‘unforgivable’ as she still refuses to concede race
Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she called her election loss...
