Kenosha County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Parkside’s Trina Patterson honored by the UW System

UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. Trina Patterson, Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was named one of the 13 recipients of...
SOMERS, WI
kenosha.com

Children’s Theater Academy’s ‘Descendants’ continues Kenosha’s recent run of stage success

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. An applaud-worthy stretch of local, musical theater continues with Children’s Theater Academy’s “Descendants: The Musical” this weekend at Armitage...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Course change approved at KUSD board meeting

A request for new courses in math and information and technology were approved by the Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education in a meeting Tuesday night. The courses include Advanced Placement precalculus offered at Bradford High School, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail High School and Academy, Tremper High School and Lakeview Technology Academy. Other classes include mobile game programming offered at Lakeview; game programming technologies offered at Lakeview; and front-end development with angular offered at Lakeview.
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28. 
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Patton Officially Appointed As Kenosha Police Chief

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Patrick Patton is officially the new Kenosha Police Chief. He was formally appointed by the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission yesterday. He will take over from Chief Eric Larsen, who is retiring at the end of the year. Patton’s first official day in his new job will...
KENOSHA, WI

