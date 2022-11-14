Read full article on original website
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
For a full list of holiday and other events, check out the Events page. Am I missing your holiday event? Please email me at erikbrooks32@gmail.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
Office of Violence Prevention: Reckless driving is 'terrorizing the entire city'
"This behavior is an assault on the public safety and health of this community and so we should include this as a type of violence we would like to curb,” Hamilton said.
Milwaukee County homeless deaths rise by 147%, substance abuse leading cause
Advocates believe the pandemic, along with an increase in fentanyl usage, has played a role in why more homeless people are dying each year.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gateway Technical College to hold annual free haircut in event to support student veterans club
Gateway Technical College’s Barber Technologist and Cosmetology programs’ annual Veterans Cut-A-Thon event is back again at all three of its program sites. The event, which has been held since 2016, will again include free haircuts at all three locations for men, women and kids. Students and program alumni...
NBC26
Truck driver to honor victims on snowplow in Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Christmas Parade will go on this year in honor of those who died and were injured. Their memory can be found along Main Street in downtown Waukesha and on a truck that will be in the parade. Terry Rutledge will be driving a Waukesha...
wpr.org
Counselor who gave anti-trans speech sues over firing from Milwaukee Public Schools
Editor's note: This story contains language and descriptions some may find offensive. A former Milwaukee Public Schools counselor is suing after she says the district violated her free-speech rights by firing her over anti-transgender comments she made at a rally. Marissa Darlingh is being represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute...
kenosha.com
Parkside’s Trina Patterson honored by the UW System
UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. Trina Patterson, Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was named one of the 13 recipients of...
On Milwaukee
As Black babies die at a higher rate, it's time to listen to Black mothers
They lift your spirits, prompt you to think, make you feel grateful, and inspire you to do more. They connect you to our community – in a positive way -- shining a spotlight on what is good about Milwaukee. These are Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories. Data doesn’t just...
kenosha.com
Children’s Theater Academy’s ‘Descendants’ continues Kenosha’s recent run of stage success
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. An applaud-worthy stretch of local, musical theater continues with Children’s Theater Academy’s “Descendants: The Musical” this weekend at Armitage...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Course change approved at KUSD board meeting
A request for new courses in math and information and technology were approved by the Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education in a meeting Tuesday night. The courses include Advanced Placement precalculus offered at Bradford High School, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail High School and Academy, Tremper High School and Lakeview Technology Academy. Other classes include mobile game programming offered at Lakeview; game programming technologies offered at Lakeview; and front-end development with angular offered at Lakeview.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Porch pirate season officially cancelled in Village of Jackson, WI | By Jennifer Gerke
Village of Jackson, Wi – The traditional holiday shopping season is upon us, and as online shopping increases every year; unfortunately, so do theft reports. The Jackson Police Department wants to change that. Afraid of porch pirates? Want to surprise your better half with a special gift? Don’t want...
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
kenosha.com
The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
wlip.com
Patton Officially Appointed As Kenosha Police Chief
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Patrick Patton is officially the new Kenosha Police Chief. He was formally appointed by the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission yesterday. He will take over from Chief Eric Larsen, who is retiring at the end of the year. Patton’s first official day in his new job will...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
Comments / 3