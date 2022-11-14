ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Rupp Arena signs multi-year deal to continue hosting Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/KHSAA) - Rupp Arena and the KHSAA extended their contract to continue hosting the Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournaments for at least three more years, the KHSAA announced Thursday. Tickets, including entire tournament season tickets, will be available for purchase in December during the...
LEXINGTON, KY
msueagles.com

Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.
MOREHEAD, KY
lanereport.com

Health Care: Major expansions improve treatment

Health care is one of Central Kentucky’s prime business clusters and area organizations are bustling with major building projects, embracing the latest innovations and increasing patient access for the region. Baptist Health Lexington has major expansions in the works. When it opens in 2024 along the I-64/I-75 corridor, Baptist...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky cruises past South Carolina State

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Coming off a tough, double overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night, and with a trip to Gonzaga awaiting them, it would have been easy for No. 4 Kentucky to overlook Thursday night’s opponent, South Carolina State. The Cats, however, had no such thoughts....
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Raleigh News & Observer

Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
DURHAM, NC
wymt.com

Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to play against Michigan State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Analyst Jeff Goodman reports that Oscar Tshiebwe will suit up for Kentucky in the Champions Classic game against Michigan State. The 2021-22 National Player of the Year missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury. No. 4 Kentucky will play Michigan State...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina State viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

From Michigan State to South Carolina State, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back as they return to the friendly confines of Rupp Arena. Located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, South Carolina State plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference - the same as previous opponent Howard, where they are predicted to finish second to last in the conference.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky falls to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (WYMT) - In Kentucky’s first major test of the season, it became clear that Oscar Tshiebwe’s return was needed. Despite a double-double, the reigning National Player of the Year couldn’t quite get Kentucky over the hump, falling to Michigan State, 86-77 in double overtime. Tshiebwe scored...
EAST LANSING, MI
lanereport.com

Gross receipts at Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale surpass 2021 total

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale ended its eighth session Monday with cumulative sales of $205 million, exceeding total sales of $203 million recorded for last year’s entire 10-day auction. Today’s session was led by the sale of Taylor Avenue, a winning, stakes-placed mare in foal to Speightstown, to CF Farms for $130,000.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy