Cardinals announced Red Friday sale for 2023 ticket packs

ST. LOUIS – A week before the Black Friday sales rush, St. Louis Cardinals fans can experience Red Friday without having to put on their coats and leave their homes.

Ticket packages and all-inclusive tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase 5-, 6-, and 10-game packs. Five-game packs start at just $54. You can see the full rundown for 2023 Cardinals ticket packs below:

All-inclusive means food and drinks are included in the price of each ticket. Prices for all-inclusive tickets start at $59.

Fans can visit Cardinals.com/RedFriday to find additional information on the packages and purchase their tickets. If you want to leave the house and put on your coat, tickets can also be bought in-person at the Busch Stadium Box Office, or by phone at 314-345-9000.

