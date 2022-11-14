Read full article on original website
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Anders Bjork will enter the lineup at forward in place of Riley Sheahan, Don Granato announced. Bjork will make his season debut. He has six points (3+3) in 11 games with the Rochester Americans. "Bjork adds speed," Granato said. "Hopefully he adds some fresh energy and...
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2022
Golden Knights close out homestand against Coyotes. The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to bounce back as they host the Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. CANNED FOOD...
NHL
Reverse Retro Collection Available on Nov. 15
The entire reverse retro collection will be available at Islanders Team Stores starting on Nov. 15. Head to the Isles Lab Team Store or Islanders Pro Shop on Nov. 15 before 8pm for a special sales event to buy your Reverse Retro jersey. Isles Lab will be open from 11...
NHL
Devils to Wear Reverse Retro Four Times | RELEASE
The Devils have released their Reverse Retro Jersey Series, presented by Pepsi. The New Jersey Devils today announced the four games where they will wear the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic jersey, as part of the Reverse Retro Jersey Series Presented by Pepsi®. The Devils will wear the jerseys for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
NHL
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
NHL
Hintz's two goals help Stars hold off Panthers
Dallas goalie Wedgewood leaves ice on stretcher; Bobrovsky pulled for Florida. Roope Hintz tallied twice while Jamie Benn, Ty Dellandrea and Tyler Seguin each recorded two points to propel the Stars to a 6-4 victory. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice and extended his point streak to 10 games, helping...
NHL
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL
Greiss makes 47 saves, Blues top Capitals for fifth straight win
ST. LOUIS -- Thomas Greiss made 47 saves, and the St. Louis Blues won their fifth straight game by holding off the Washington Capitals, 5-4 in a six-round shootout at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Ryan O'Reilly scored to extend his point streak to four games, Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists,...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face First-Place Golden Knights in Vegas on Thursday
Keller & Boyd enter the matchup with five-game point streaks as teams meet for the first time this season. Nov. 17, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. Following a few days of rest, the Arizona Coyotes are back on the road. Arizona is set to face-off...
NHL
Sharangovich, Devils defeat Maple Leafs in OT for 11th straight win
TORONTO -- Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils their 11th straight win, 3-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Sharangovich put in a rebound in the slot from Jack Hughes' shot for the win. "I think it's really good...
NHL
Wood happy to carve own path to NHL Draft at Connecticut
Forward prospect believes 'extra time, extra workouts' made NCAA hockey best choice. The 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch throughout the season. Matthew Wood,...
NHL
Brisebois, new Canadiens ambassador, likes potential of current team
Patrice Brisebois was 22 when he hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1993, in his first full NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens, when they won their 24th and most recent championship 30 years ago next spring. Today, working Bell Centre corporate suites on game nights and in the community as...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - ANA @ WPG
The pandemic delayed things by a couple of years but it will be worth the wait as Teppo Numminen and Teemu Selanne join the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame tonight before the Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks. Jets head coach Rick Bowness described Numminen as a "low maintenance" player both on and off the ice. As for his performance on the ice, Numminen was a player that you knew what to expect whenever he was out there and never got rattled. Selanne continues to hold the NHL records for most goals and points by a rookie and even though his stay in Winnipeg was just under four seasons, the mark he left here is undeniable. Both players admitted that the ceremony this evening will be emotional. Get the tissues ready.
NHL
Red Wings score seven, hold off Sharks
SAN JOSE - Moritz Seider's first goal of the season broke a tie in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings held off the San Jose Sharks in a 7-4 win at SAP Center on Thursday. Seider gave Detroit a 5-4 lead at 13:54 after San Jose erased a...
