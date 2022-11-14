Read full article on original website
We Tried Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty. It Hits The Mark, And We're Sorry It's Seasonal
When you think about Wendy's, that popular but perennial runner-up in the American fast-food world, what's the first foodstuff that comes to mind? Is it the arterial assault that is the Baconator? Is it the nearly perfect Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich? Is it the chili or the baked potato, two decidedly less common fast food menu items that are nonetheless staples at Wendy's? Or is it the Frosty? If so, you're far from alone. While sure, maybe McDonald's really does have the best french fries in fast food, maybe In-N-Out's burgers reign supreme, and yes, it can be hard to beat the prices at Jack in the Box (here's looking at you, tacos!), when it comes to a frozen treat, the Wendy's Frosty really is hard to beat.
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
How to make your home smell good
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
The Rule Of Thumb For Preparing The Right Amount Of Thanksgiving Pie
What's Thanksgiving without pie? Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or a blowout meal for extended family and friends, you may wonder just how many pies you need to satisfy everyone at the table. Well, this depends on a few different factors. The first factor is the type of pie...
Stuffed Puffs Launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch Marshmallows
Cinnamon Toast Crunch came in at number five on the Kiplinger list of America's top 19 breakfast cereals. Per Snack History, General Mills released the crunchy, sweet, cinnamon-y squares in 1984, and Food Manufacturing reported that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the most popular cereal in the U.S. on Amazon in 2021, just beating Rice Krispies.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
What Is Scalp Malassezia? Exploring the Fungal World of the Scalp Microbiome
It might start with a small bump or a dry patch on an otherwise healthy scalp. But when you're dealing with a disruption to the microbiota of the scalp or hair follicle, a dramatic little yeast called Malassezia globosa can go nuclear and wreak complete havoc on your head. According to Dhavan Bhanusali, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Hudson Dermatology & Laser Surgery and Skin Medicinals, it can be linked to conditions as mundane as everyday folliculitis (an infection around the hair follicle) all the way to seborrheic dermatitis (a form of eczema).
Do Yourself A Favor And Stop Cooking Salmon In An Air Fryer
A lot of consideration can go into picking out a nice piece of fish. When it comes to choosing the perfect catch to cook up for dinner, chef de cuisine at La Grand Boucherie, Hector Diaz, told Eat This, Not That! that the smell of the fish should be taken into account, explaining the chosen fish shouldn't "smell fishy," rather it should "smell like the ocean." When searching for a good piece of salmon, texture can also provide a clue to its freshness. Head chef at Clutch Restaurant in Atlanta, George Jewell, advises shoppers to "Try to avoid mushy salmon — that is a key indicator that it isn't fresh."
You Can Now Get Andrew Zimmern's Spice Line On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Filling up an empty spice drawer can seem like a tedious task. Thankfully, once you're stocked up, you won't need to worry about purchasing more too often since dried spices and herbs can last one to two years, according to Spices Inc. But some people might get tired of using the same (literally) old seasonings. One great way to spice things up is to try a new blend. For instance, you can make your own at home by following a recipe for all-purpose chili seasoning. But expert chefs sometimes make their own spice combinations for people to buy.
Duff Goldman Is Having A Broccoli Parade On Twitter
If you've ever watched Andrew Zimmern's "Bizarre Foods," you know there are some interesting meals being served up around the world. Earlier this week, Reddit user u/rae_chuu wanted to know if their fellow Redditors had ever witnessed any of them. "What's the craziest food you've ever seen or tasted?" they asked on Wednesday, November 15, in a thread that quickly amassed several responses. "Seen, spider monkey brain, but I couldn't bring myself to eat it," u/AnHoangNgo said, while u/xmasgator divulged that they had tried "skewered, grilled chicken hearts at some fancy ramen place."
Peanut Butter Haystacks Recipe
While the combination of peanut butter, butterscotch chips, and chow mein noodles might not initially seem like a winner, they actually work quite well together in this peanut butter haystacks recipe. And, those ingredients, along with whole peanuts, are all you need to whip up a batch of these little treats, which will come together in a matter of minutes if you follow recipe developer Susan Olayinka's rendition.
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts: Cranberry crumble, apple loaf cake and more
We've got enough to do before the big feast on Thanksgiving. That's why we're getting the baking done early (really early) with Elena Besser's brilliant and lavish make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts. The best part is that these aren't the type of make-ahead recipes you have to prep the night before the...
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
We Tried Aura Bora's Green Bean Casserole Seltzer. Stick With The Real Side Dish
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The allure of traditional Thanksgiving side dishes is undeniable. The sheer number of essential items that congregate on holiday tables each November is truly staggering. Frankly, it's a veritable Murderer's Row of first-ballot hall-of-fame foods: mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole seltzer.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds
Just how many seasonal products does Trader Joe's carry? As one exec put it, "If we took all of those limited buy or seasonal-type products and made them every day, there'd be no room in the store to introduce new products," explaining why the chain can't sell its famous butternut squash mac and cheese or holiday-popular Jingle Jangle all year (via SFGATE). Of course, the store's ever-changing seasonal displays only seem to make shoppers more excited about hitting up their local Trader Joe's to see what's in stock that day and may be gone tomorrow.
Halo Top's Limited Edition Gingerbread House Flavor Is Back On Shelves
Hold on to your sleighs; Another brand has released a Christmas-inspired product to ramp you up for the holidays. In 2017, Halo Top was named a top invention of the year by Time Magazine and became the best-selling ice cream brand in America, according to the company's website. As a low-calorie product, it was a remarkable moment when COO Doug Bouton learned of the news. "I would say [passing other major ice cream brands was] probably the single most memorable moment we've had in the company's history," Bouton told CNBC. Afterwards, he called Halo Top's public relations manager Margie Brevidoro, saying, "You won't believe this. We actually are the No. 1 pint in the United States."
High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Whip up these 5-minute Enchilada Scrambled Eggs, they’re a high-protein, high-fiber breakfast that’s quick and delicious! Plus, they’re low-carb, gluten-free, and vegetarian. High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs. I’ve been making these fluffy scrambled eggs often because I try...
The Importance Of Cooking From Scratch According To Shereen Pavlides - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've caught Shereen Pavlides on TikTok recently, then you've likely noticed that most of her tutorials and tip recommendations will encourage you to cook your favorite dishes from scratch. Pavlides' first cookbook, "Cooking with Shereen From Scratch," even features the tagline "because you can," because Pavlides really does think that, yes, even you can cook from scratch.
Duff Goldman's New Cookbook Super Good Cookies For Kids Is Wholesomely On-Brand - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. After making his television debut in Food Network's "Ace of Cakes," pastry chef Duff Goldman has taken the food world by storm. Through a combination of cakery and carpentry, Goldman, who is the head baker and owner of Charm City Cakes, has made seemingly physics-defying treats that wow young and old alike.
