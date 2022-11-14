Garth Brooks announces Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

Garth Brooks is the newest resident musician on the Las Vegas Strip, taking the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2023.

Caesars announced "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" on Monday, promising "no two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest."

"Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience," the company said.

"Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas," Brooks stated in a news release announcing the residency. "The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it's gonna shred it."

Brooks and Caesars had yet to announce dates for his slate of shows on the Strip.

Here's how the ticket process will work, according to showrunners:

Garth Brooks has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to ensure that fans get first access to tickets. Registration is open now and will continue until Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT. For more information and to register, visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas . A special commemorative boxed set also will be available for purchase during this process. The Verified on sale will begin Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT for registered fans . Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on sale.

Citi is the official credit card of Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. Fans and Citi cardholders can take advantage of a special Citi Presale (powered by Verified Fan) opportunity for these residency dates. Fans and Citi cardholders can register now through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Monday, Nov. 21. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan, visit www.citientertainment.com and link your Citi card.

"Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace," said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer for Caesars Entertainment. "We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he's chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family."