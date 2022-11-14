Former KCK detective Roger Golubski indicted on new sex trafficking charges

Former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday of additional charges for alleged sex trafficking.

Golubski and another man, Richard Robinson, were charged with two counts of involuntary servitude.

Golubski was previously i ndicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 14 after he was accused of assaulting two victims, including a minor child, while a police officer. Court filings later revealed accusations from seven more women against Golubski.

Two other men, Cecil Brooks and Lemark Roberson received three counts of involuntary servitude.

The individuals are accused of conspiring "to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate young women," as well as kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse and attempted aggravated sexual abuse, approximately between Jan. 1, 1996 and Dec. 31, 1998.

Court documents allege that Brooks provided a location at Delevan Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas, for criminal activity and sex trafficking, and that Brooks, Roberson and Robinson used threats of force, physical beating and sexual assault to force girls ages 13-17 to "provide sexual services." The documents say that Brooks chose women who were runaways, released from a juvenile correctional facility or came from "broken" homes.

The men are accused of beating or threatening to beat the girls who refused to provide sexual services "in exchange for shelter, drugs and clothes." The men also collected money from men who visited the apartments in exchange for sexual services.

Golubski, who was a detective with KCKPD at the time, is accused of protecting the three men from a police investigation and intervention.

Brooks allegedly stored drugs, guns and cash in an apartment unit at Delevan Apartments, and regularly held meetings at the apartment with Golubski. The apartment had locks both inside and outside of the apartment unit, meaning it could be locked from the outside.

Golubski is accused of visiting the apartment complex multiple times and choosing girls to provide sexual services.

Documents also say that Golubski received a bundle of money through his car window from Brooks.

Court documents say that Roberson held a teenager released from Beloit Juvenile Correctional Facility and whose mother had committed suicide in an apartment unit between September 1996 and October 1997. Roberson is accused of raping, beating and threatening to kill the girl.

Golubski's hearing was set for Monday at 1 p.m. in Topeka, Kansas.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.