LeBron James will be listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, according to the team. LeBron has missed the past two games with a strained left adductor, which occurred in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO