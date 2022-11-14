Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
MLive.com
4 ex-Tigers among those waived this week
Four former Detroit Tigers are in waiver limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. They were among scores of moves made around the league, including several by the Tigers, ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder signs deal with Nationals
Derek Hill didn’t have to wait long to find a new opportunity. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and will receive an invitation to spring training. He’ll have a chance to compete for a bench role with the Nats.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet
Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
NBC Sports
Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady
Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
NBC Sports
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
Fritz Pollard Alliance initiates inquiry into Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fritz Pollard Alliance has initiated an inquiry into the Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, according to a statement released by the Alliance on Thursday night. The Fritz Pollard Alliance is a group of NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel that...
NBC Sports
Three key needs Giants eyeing as free agency gets underway
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you ask a Major League Baseball executive if he ever gets a true vacation, you'll get a weary smile and shrug in return. It might look like there are big gaps on the calendar, but that's never the case for a front office. This week alone...
No, Tom Brady Won’t Coach in the NFL After He Retires, Whenever That Is
With former player Jeff Saturday taking over as the coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Monday of last week and then leading his team to an upset victory on Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas, the possibility of owners hiring retired players as head coaches becoming a new trend in the NFL has been thrown out there.
atozsports.com
NFL insider predicts if key player will return to the Chiefs in 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a team-friendly one-year deal before the 2022 season.. At the time, it felt like the one-year deal for Smith-Schuster was basically a “tryout deal”. Smith-Schuster showed during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, early in his career, that...
NBC Sports
Kerr: Warriors getting 'ass' kicked by teams out for revenge
To say that the Warriors are vulnerable would be an understatement. Teams are actually looking forward to facing the reigning NBA champions. After the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night at Footprint Center, Golden State fell to an eye-popping 0-8 on the road this season. They did so in a game where Steph Curry scored a whopping 50 points with nine rebounds and six assists on 17-of-28 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
