Detroit News
Lions notes: Hutchinson's durability, tabs on Thibodeaux and Suh's new home
Allen Park — One of the more underrated aspects of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson's skill set is his durability and stamina. Through nine games, only four defensive linemen across the NFL are playing a higher percentage of their team's defensive snaps. Hutchinson barely leaves the field for the...
Detroit News
Tannehill leads Titans to 27-17 victory over Packers
Green Bay, Wis. — Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans showed they don't have to rely exclusively on their bruising ground attack. With Green Bay focusing on trying to slow down Derrick Henry, Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.
Detroit News
Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez reflects on lineage from Cherokee Nation, Mexico
Allen Park — In October, the NFL celebrated the league's ever-expanding diversity with more than 200 players wearing helmet decals of flags from countries that represented their nationalities. Those flags reflected the player either living in that country for two years or more or having a parent or grandparent born there.
Detroit News
The Detroit News' 2022 Detroit Lions midseason grades
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season, compiled by Justin Rogers. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Through nine games, the Detroit Lions aren’t too far off preseason expectations, but they’ve taken a frustrating route to reach...
Detroit News
Henning: Projecting Scott Harris' moves to revamp Tigers' scouting
Scott Harris had been on the job minutes, maybe hours, but apparently, not much longer, when on Oct. 6 he made his first big move as the Tigers’ new front-office chief. He fired his 12-year director of amateur scouting, Scott Pleis, whose primary responsibility was to turn Draft Day into a talent conduit that would make the Tigers’ roster competitive, at worst, and playoff-grade, ideally.
Detroit News
Lions not concerned about health of center Frank Ragnow: 'He's telling me he's going'
Allen Park — It’s still not time to push the panic button on the injury status of former All-Pro Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. That’s at least according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Wednesday again poked fun at the concern of Ragnow leaving Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears in a walking boot.
Detroit News
Lions' DJ Chark, Romeo Okwara return to practice; Jameson Williams inching closer
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' got two players dealing with long-term injuries back on the practice field Wednesday. Defensive end Romeo Okwara took the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles 13 months ago, while wide receiver DJ Chark was back after completing his minimum four-game stay on the injured-reserve list.
Detroit News
Breaking down the decisions on Tigers' nine arbitration-eligible players
Detroit — Another day, another roster deadline for Tigers president Scott Harris. By 8 p.m. Friday, decisions to tender contracts to nine arbitration-eligible players will be rendered. Those not tendered will be outrighted and become free agents — which was the fate of outfielder Victor Reyes earlier this week.
Detroit News
Lions might not see Giants' Golladay, but matchup a reminder of dodged bullet
Allen Park — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes hasn't had a ton of success in his first two trips through free agency, but his best move has unquestionably been the one he didn't make. After weighing the franchise tag and a long-term contract for wide receiver Kenny Golladay,...
Detroit News
Giants coach Daboll shares 'entertaining' story about Lions' Campbell
Allen Park — New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has met a lot of coaches in his day. With 25 years of coaching experience at the pro and college levels under his belt, he's also done a lot of interviews. It's hard to imagine that any of them are more interesting than the one he shared Wednesday about the time he interviewed Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Detroit News
Recovering from injury, versatile Pysyk excited about prospect of joining Wings
This wasn't a phone conversation that defenseman Mark Pysyk was looking forward to making. Pysyk had just signed a one-year free-agent contract worth $850,000 with the Detroit Red Wings in July, when, approximately 10 days later, Pysyk tore his Achilles tendon. Now, just suffering the injury, Pysyk had to call...
Detroit News
Red Wings cough up late lead, game in OT loss to Ducks
The Red Wings let a lead, and victory, slip away late Tuesday. Anaheim scored a goal with 47 seconds left to force overtime, then a Tyler Bertuzzi turnover in front of the Wings' net led to Ryan Strome's goal, as the Ducks rallied to a 3-2 victory. Bertuzzi's errant pass...
