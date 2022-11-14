Read full article on original website
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Tom Izzo: Michigan State basketball, despite encouraging start, won't get 'fat and sassy'
East Lansing — It’s amazing how quickly Michigan State has gone from the hunter to the hunted. But that’s exactly where the Spartans are as they prepare to host Villanova on Friday night at the Breslin Center in the latest playing of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series pitting Big Ten teams against opponents from the Big East.
Detroit News
Wolverines scorched by Sun Devils in Legends Classic championship game
Brooklyn, New York — As soon as Frankie Collins saw Arizona State’s schedule, there was one potential opponent that caught his eye. A possible Nov. 18 date with Michigan, his previous team, in the Legends Classic championship game at the Barclays Center. “It was marked on my calendar...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
Detroit News
Michigan's senior class prepares for final home game at Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor — It is the cycle of college football life. At some point, a career concludes, whether it’s because eligibility is exhausted, or the player decides to move on from Michigan. The unbeaten Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), who are No. 3 in the College Football Playoff...
Detroit News
Scouting report: Michigan football vs. Illinois
▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. ▶ Records: Illinois 7-3 (4-3 Big Ten); No. 3 Michigan 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) ▶ Series: Michigan leads 71-23-2 (Last game: October 12, 2019 — Michigan 42, (at) Illinois 25) Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
247Sports
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
MLive.com
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
WLNS
Head-On Crash Closes Road
Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC
We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
