East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Wolverines scorched by Sun Devils in Legends Classic championship game

Brooklyn, New York — As soon as Frankie Collins saw Arizona State’s schedule, there was one potential opponent that caught his eye. A possible Nov. 18 date with Michigan, his previous team, in the Legends Classic championship game at the Barclays Center. “It was marked on my calendar...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Scouting report: Michigan football vs. Illinois

▶ Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. ▶ Records: Illinois 7-3 (4-3 Big Ten); No. 3 Michigan 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten) ▶ Series: Michigan leads 71-23-2 (Last game: October 12, 2019 — Michigan 42, (at) Illinois 25) Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’...
ANN ARBOR, MI
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLNS

Head-On Crash Closes Road

Sparrow Children’s Center at full capacity amid surge …. Sparrow Children's Center at full capacity amid surge of RSV. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just …. MSU basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs by just one point. MI cannabis businesses help connect vets to service …. Several Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC

We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
DEXTER, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE

