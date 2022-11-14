ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Wolverines scorched by Sun Devils in Legends Classic championship game

Brooklyn, New York — As soon as Frankie Collins saw Arizona State’s schedule, there was one potential opponent that caught his eye. A possible Nov. 18 date with Michigan, his previous team, in the Legends Classic championship game at the Barclays Center. “It was marked on my calendar...
BROOKLYN, NY
Detroit News

Michigan basketball showcases balance, 'unselfish' play in Big Apple beatdown

Brooklyn, New York — When the Wolverines played in an NBA environment last week at Little Caesars Arena, Michigan’s star center stole the spotlight. This time around at the Barclays Center, big man Hunter Dickinson shared the stage, as the Wolverines put their balance and depth on display in Wednesday’s rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic.
BROOKLYN, NY
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Opinion: Partnerships between community colleges, public universities will boost access

Michigan needs more college graduates. Study after study reports that communities are safer, healthier and wealthier when more citizens possess a college credential (certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree). But, with Michigan’s declining numbers of high school graduates, we need innovative solutions to meet our state’s goal of having 60% of residents with a college credential by 2030, known as Sixty by 30. We are currently at 41%, while our competitor states are ahead in the race, with some already above 50%.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days

Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school board changes names of East English, Carson schools

The Detroit school board struck a compromise between students at East English Village Preparatory Academy and the alumni of the closed Finney High School, in a debate over whether to change the former’s name. The school, which sits on the grounds that once housed Finney High, will now be named East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.The board voted 5-2 to change the name, rejecting an administrative recommendation to keep the name...
DETROIT, MI

