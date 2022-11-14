Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
Why a Loss in the Big Game Won't Eliminate Michigan or Ohio State.
The loser of the Big Game between Michigan and Ohio State won’t be eliminated from CFP contention, provided that loss is a close one. After last night’s rankings, both team sit in a good spot to make the playoffs, even with a loss.
Detroit News
Wolverines scorched by Sun Devils in Legends Classic championship game
Brooklyn, New York — As soon as Frankie Collins saw Arizona State’s schedule, there was one potential opponent that caught his eye. A possible Nov. 18 date with Michigan, his previous team, in the Legends Classic championship game at the Barclays Center. “It was marked on my calendar...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
Detroit News
Michigan basketball showcases balance, 'unselfish' play in Big Apple beatdown
Brooklyn, New York — When the Wolverines played in an NBA environment last week at Little Caesars Arena, Michigan’s star center stole the spotlight. This time around at the Barclays Center, big man Hunter Dickinson shared the stage, as the Wolverines put their balance and depth on display in Wednesday’s rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic.
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
Detroit News
Opinion: Partnerships between community colleges, public universities will boost access
Michigan needs more college graduates. Study after study reports that communities are safer, healthier and wealthier when more citizens possess a college credential (certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree). But, with Michigan’s declining numbers of high school graduates, we need innovative solutions to meet our state’s goal of having 60% of residents with a college credential by 2030, known as Sixty by 30. We are currently at 41%, while our competitor states are ahead in the race, with some already above 50%.
Detroit News
High school football picks: Defending state champ Belleville gets Cass Tech in semifinal matchup
Two heavyweight programs will go head-to-head in the only game on the schedule Friday night, when defending Division 1 state champion Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the News Super 20 poll — plays No. 10 Detroit Cass Tech in a state semifinal at Novi. And,...
Jackson man wins $150K in Michigan lottery
With his winnings, Graf plans to purchase a home and take a vacation.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
Detroit News
2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days
Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
Detroit school board changes names of East English, Carson schools
The Detroit school board struck a compromise between students at East English Village Preparatory Academy and the alumni of the closed Finney High School, in a debate over whether to change the former’s name. The school, which sits on the grounds that once housed Finney High, will now be named East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.The board voted 5-2 to change the name, rejecting an administrative recommendation to keep the name...
Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir
Hill is making four stops in Michigan, including a book signing at Marygrove College
go955.com
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
fox2detroit.com
Package dispute leads to man killing neighbor in Detroit
A man barricaded himself in his Detroit home Thursday after killing his neighbor over a package dispute. He eventually surrendered peacefully.
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
