Michigan needs more college graduates. Study after study reports that communities are safer, healthier and wealthier when more citizens possess a college credential (certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree). But, with Michigan’s declining numbers of high school graduates, we need innovative solutions to meet our state’s goal of having 60% of residents with a college credential by 2030, known as Sixty by 30. We are currently at 41%, while our competitor states are ahead in the race, with some already above 50%.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO