Fox Nation's 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' With Kevin Costner Will Consist Of Four Episodes About History & Wildlife Of Yellowstone National Park

If you're a fan of Yellowstone , then there's good news! Fox Nation 's Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner will make its debut on Sunday, November 20, with all four episodes available on the platform .

In the four one-hour episodes, viewers will learn more about the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The actor, who plays John Dutton, will explore the beautiful park, situated mostly in Wyoming but also hits Montana and Idaho, throughout the series and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.

Costner will explore the terrain of Yellowstone National Park, in addition to the 10,000-year human history of the beautiful landscape.

When asked why Yellowstone , which is streaming Peacock and Paramount+, is a success, Costner had a simple answer.

"I thought it had a chance to be relevant, in that this work is still going on in America and most people kind of take it for granted how stuff ends up at their dinner table. We intuitively know, and we don’t really know. The show is able to highlight at times the beauty of ranching, and it certainly talks about how difficult it is. We’re set in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and I think the idea of mountains and rivers captured people’s imagination. But it’s a working ranch. It’s how it’s still done. I think it spoke well of that, with its kind of heightened sense of drama," he said.

