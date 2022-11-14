ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fox Nation's 'Yellowstone: One-Fifty' With Kevin Costner Will Consist Of Four Episodes About History & Wildlife Of Yellowstone National Park

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBK6C_0jASrYXX00
fox nation

If you're a fan of Yellowstone , then there's good news! Fox Nation 's Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner will make its debut on Sunday, November 20, with all four episodes available on the platform .

In the four one-hour episodes, viewers will learn more about the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The actor, who plays John Dutton, will explore the beautiful park, situated mostly in Wyoming but also hits Montana and Idaho, throughout the series and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3dve_0jASrYXX00
fox nation

Costner will explore the terrain of Yellowstone National Park, in addition to the 10,000-year human history of the beautiful landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfF8E_0jASrYXX00
fox nation

When asked why Yellowstone , which is streaming Peacock and Paramount+, is a success, Costner had a simple answer.

"I thought it had a chance to be relevant, in that this work is still going on in America and most people kind of take it for granted how stuff ends up at their dinner table. We intuitively know, and we don’t really know. The show is able to highlight at times the beauty of ranching, and it certainly talks about how difficult it is. We’re set in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and I think the idea of mountains and rivers captured people’s imagination. But it’s a working ranch. It’s how it’s still done. I think it spoke well of that, with its kind of heightened sense of drama," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmcjJ_0jASrYXX00
fox nation

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 5,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes conservative opinion programming, lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

'She's Had Enough': Kevin Costner's Wife Warns Him To Quit 'Yellowstone' OR ELSE

Cash cow Kevin Costner may be rustling up lots of dough as his modern-day Western series Yellowstone makes its fifth-season debut on November 13, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, has told him to hop out of the saddle for good — or ride into the sunset, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Oscar winner, 67, was doubtful of the show's success when it launched in 2018, but with 10 million viewers it is now a TV mainstay, and while he films for months in Montana, 48-year-old handbag designer Christine is alone in Los Angeles with sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, and 12-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series

When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Collider

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons

The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

154K+
Followers
5K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy