Murdaugh defense team files alibi in connection to murders of wife and son
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorneys filed an alibi on Thursday that details Murdaugh's whereabouts on the night of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul – the grisly crimes for which he has been charged by the State of South Carolina. According to...
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey to starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
Amber Alert: Missing North Carolina 9-year-old found safe
WENDELL, N.C. (WPDE) — An Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina 9-year-old has been canceled and he has been found safe. Bentley Stancil from Wendell was reported missing Wednesday morning and had been missing since Tuesday. Further details about where he was found and his condition have not...
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
Veteran and columnist W. Larry Dandridge presented Order of the Palmetto Award
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday morning, the Order of Palmetto Award was given to W. Larry Dandridge in a ceremony held at the Bees Ferry Library. It is the state's highest civilian honor. The award is given in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions on a national or statewide scale.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in southwest Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was felt in southwest Texas on Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. "If you felt the ground shaking recently, that was...
SC Ports had one of the busiest months in its history this October
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For SC Ports October was one of the biggest in its history. The ports reported 9 % container growth year-over-year as 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. Over the last month SC ports handled 142, 276 pier containers.
Dominion Energy shares 5 telltale signs of utility scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags. “People posing as Dominion Energy representatives are looking for ways to trick customers into giving them money or personal information,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work year-round to educate our customers on how they can protect themselves from scammers. We want our customers to know they can hang up and deny information to a would-be scammer.”
Report shows 39% increase in SC teacher vacancy 2022-2023 school year
The SC Annual Educator Supply and Demand Reports provided data regarding the teacher shortage the state is facing. Of 72 of 73 public and two charter school districts, 39% reported an increase in teacher vacancy in the 2022-2023 school year. According to the report, 1 out of 7 teachers did...
DHEC applauds national and statewide recycling efforts on America Recycles Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — In observance of America Recycles Day, the DHEC is applauding the national and statewide efforts to increase recycling. Every year America Recycles Day falls on November 15. “Numbers across the nation and here in South Carolina show that people are increasing their recycling efforts more...
SCEA says its time legislators focus on educator shortage crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Teachers ABC News 4 spoke with say morale is low in the Tri-County school districts. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement released its annual Educator Supply and Demand Report. "It's not allowing your students to get the education they deserve. Here in South...
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
Trident Tech extends free tuition for students through spring 2024
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is extending its tuition-free initiative another academic year, allowing South Carolina residents to attend college tuition-free through the spring semester of 2024. The free tuition applies to all of the college's 150 programs, including the transfer program, where a student attends for...
Running again: SC Democratic and Republican leaders react to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign
WPDE — Former president Donald Trump made the official announcement at Mar-A-Lago that he's launching his run for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday night. This will be the former president's third presidential campaign. Local political leaders across the Palmetto state have shared their thoughts on Trump's announcement. There...
You could be getting up to $800 by the end of the year, thanks to tax rebate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — How would you like some extra money before the holidays? Some taxpayers could see a few hundred dollars headed their way before the end of the year. If you pay state income taxes, you’ll soon be getting a check in the mail or a deposit in your bank account.
