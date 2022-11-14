ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC
Amber Alert: Missing North Carolina 9-year-old found safe

WENDELL, N.C. (WPDE) — An Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina 9-year-old has been canceled and he has been found safe. Bentley Stancil from Wendell was reported missing Wednesday morning and had been missing since Tuesday. Further details about where he was found and his condition have not...
WENDELL, NC
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
LEXINGTON, SC
Veteran and columnist W. Larry Dandridge presented Order of the Palmetto Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday morning, the Order of Palmetto Award was given to W. Larry Dandridge in a ceremony held at the Bees Ferry Library. It is the state's highest civilian honor. The award is given in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions on a national or statewide scale.
CHARLESTON, SC
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in southwest Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was felt in southwest Texas on Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. "If you felt the ground shaking recently, that was...
TOYAH, TX
SC Ports had one of the busiest months in its history this October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For SC Ports October was one of the biggest in its history. The ports reported 9 % container growth year-over-year as 256,879 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. Over the last month SC ports handled 142, 276 pier containers.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Dominion Energy shares 5 telltale signs of utility scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags. “People posing as Dominion Energy representatives are looking for ways to trick customers into giving them money or personal information,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We work year-round to educate our customers on how they can protect themselves from scammers. We want our customers to know they can hang up and deny information to a would-be scammer.”
SCEA says its time legislators focus on educator shortage crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Teachers ABC News 4 spoke with say morale is low in the Tri-County school districts. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement released its annual Educator Supply and Demand Report. "It's not allowing your students to get the education they deserve. Here in South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Trident Tech extends free tuition for students through spring 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is extending its tuition-free initiative another academic year, allowing South Carolina residents to attend college tuition-free through the spring semester of 2024. The free tuition applies to all of the college's 150 programs, including the transfer program, where a student attends for...
CHARLESTON, SC
You could be getting up to $800 by the end of the year, thanks to tax rebate

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — How would you like some extra money before the holidays? Some taxpayers could see a few hundred dollars headed their way before the end of the year. If you pay state income taxes, you’ll soon be getting a check in the mail or a deposit in your bank account.

